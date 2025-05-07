Georgia civil rights official resigns after felony vehicular homicide charge surfaces

The Brief An appointee with the US Commission on Civil Rights has been charged with vehicular homicide. He began a new term in the role after the felony charges were filed. The victim’s family discovered his public role months later, now he's out of the position.



A member of Georgia's committee for the US Commission on Civil Rights has resigned after charges surrounding a fatal hit-and-run surfaced.

DeAndre Pickett was charged in August 2024 with vehicular homicide and hit and run in connection to the death of 53-year-old Joseph Banks III, court records show.

But after he bonded out, he continued in his official duties on the commission, up until this week, when Bank's family began asking questions.

"He hit a human being and did not stop," Latoya Banks, the victim’s sister, said. "Joseph was crossing the street and a vehicle struck and hit him, and he died on impact."

What we know:

The crash happened on Old National Highway in College Park around 10 p.m. in late August 2024.

FOX 5's camera captured a pair of shoes left near roadway as Georgia State Patrol investigated.

A few days later, troopers tracked Pickett down and charged him with hit-and-run driving and vehicular homicide by leaving the scene.

He then posted a $50,000 bond and has remained free in the eight months since as the case moved forward.

Pickett was appointed to another term on the commission in March.

That was, until Banks' sister searched for him.

"I was like, you know what? Let me just Google him," Banks said. "That's when everything popped up, his credentials. He was just appointed to his second term for the U.S. Commission of Civil Rights. I was shocked."

She contacted the commission in late April.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights confirmed that he resigned this week, after he was confronted about the charges.

What they're saying:

Banks was stunned that her brother's accused killer was advocating in an official capacity for civil rights.

"I was like, whoa, civil rights? Because I didn't know that," Banks said. "You're fighting for civil rights or you're empowering the youth. You're a mentor, you know, all of these great things, to the public or on paper or whatever. But he killed a human being," she said.

The other side:

An attorney for Pickett, Durante Partridge, said his client could not comment because the case is still open.

He sent a statement on his behalf:

"We extend our deepest and most sincere condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Mr. Joseph Banks," Partridge said. "This is an unimaginable tragedy, and Dr. Pickett is overwhelmed with profound remorse and sorrow. Dr. Pickett has been a steadfast presence in the community throughout his life - committed to public service, civic engagement, and the well-being of those he has served. His record of service has been both meaningful and consistent, and this incident stands in stark contrast to the values he has long upheld."

What's next:

A spokesperson with the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office said the investigation into the case is still active.

Banks said she is relieved by the resignation and hopes Pickett has his day in court soon.