Teen dies at DeKalb County fire station from gunshot wound

A teenager is dead after showing up at a DeKalb County Fire station with at least one gunshot wound on Wednesday evening.

What we know:

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, the 19-year-old man was driven to Fire Station 10 located along Constitution Road SE at West Side Place.

Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

The name of the man has not been released.

Investigators are working to determine where the shooting occurred.

The case remains in its early stages, and no additional details have been released.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact DeKalb County Police. Tips can be submitted anonymously through the Tip411 app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411 followed by the message.