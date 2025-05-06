Acworth Walmart alleged kidnapping attempt: Bond granted by judge

The Brief Mahendra Patel, 56, is charged with attempted kidnapping after allegedly trying to take a toddler from his mother at a Walmart in Acworth. His attorney has released surveillance video she claims proves Patel’s innocence, disputing the police account. A judge will consider Tuesday morning whether Patel will be granted bond; the DA says the case has a sound legal basis.



A Cobb County man charged with attempted kidnapping appeared in court Tuesday morning, where a judge considered whether he should be granted bond.

What we know:

The hearing for 56-year-old Mahendra Patel began at 11:30 a.m. Patel was arrested in March after Acworth police said he tried to take a toddler from the child’s mother while inside a Walmart store.

However, Patel’s attorney disputes the allegations and has released surveillance video she claims shows her client did not commit a crime. She argues the footage proves his innocence.

Despite the defense’s claims, the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office says the case is moving forward based on what it described as a sound legal foundation.

RELATED STORIES

What happened:

After hearing from Patel's attorney, Ashleigh Merchant, and the district attorney's office, the judge granted bond in the amount of $10,000.

Patel's attorney and the DA's office both argued extensively for and against bond and the video of the encounter between Patel and the alleged victim(s) was shown in court.

Ultimately, the judge said that Patel deserved bond and there was nothing on the video that made him believe that Patel would not appear for future court dates. The judge even approved an upcoming international trip, saying if he believed Patel was a flight risk, he would have never let him out of jail.

According to Patel's attorney, approximately 250 supporters (100 in the courtroom and another 150 in auxiliary room) attended the hearing for Patel.

The backstory:

The incident happened on March 18 at the Walmart located at 3105 Cobb Parkway. According to investigators, 56-year-old Mahendra Patel approached a mother in the store and asked her about Tylenol. Witnesses told police that Patel then grabbed her child.

The mother was able to safely pull her child away, and Patel fled the store, authorities said.

Using store surveillance footage and FLOCK camera technology, detectives identified Patel and arrested him three days later. He is being held without bond at the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office.

Patel was charged with kidnapping, simple assault and simple battery.

What's next:

At this time, a trial date has not been scheduled.