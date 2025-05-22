Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | May 23-25, 2025
ATLANTA - There's plenty of things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta and North Georgia, including one of the most popular conventions of the year (MomoCon), the free Atlanta Jazz Festival at Piedmont Park, a Memorial Day tribute at Stone Mountain Park, art festivals in Alpharetta, Blue Ridge and Blairsville, and the opening of Grease in Marietta.
Events & Conventions
MomoCon
When: May 22–25
Where: Georgia World Congress Center, downtown Atlanta
What: Costuming and cosplay, a massive exhibitor hall, celebrity voice talent, designers, writers, comics, games, and more.
Tickets: From $50
Splash Bash
When: May 24
Where: Lilburn City Park, Main Street NW, Lilburn
What: Opening day for the splash pad, with games, music, and treats.
Cost: Free
ATHDAY Celebration
When: May 24
Where: Westside Motor Lounge, Echo Street, Atlanta
What: Noon kickoff with Athens food vendors, Creature Comforts beer, artists, and giveaways.
Cost: $15
Live Music & Concerts
Summer Concert Series: Side Piece
When: May 23
Where: Thrasher Park, Norcross
What: All-female Nashville supergroup Sidepiece headlines; canned food donations encouraged.
Cost: Free (donations requested for CAN-Do Food Drive)
2025 City Green Concert
When: May 23
Where: 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs
What: Face 2 Face tribute to Billy Joel and Elton John.
Cost: Free
Missy Raines & Allegheny
When: May 23
Where: Eddie Owen Presents @ Red Clay Music Foundry, Duluth
What: Bluegrass and Americana icon Missy Raines promotes her latest album.
Tickets: From $28
Atlanta Jazz Festival
When: May 24–26
Where: Piedmont Park, Atlanta
What: One of the country's largest free jazz festivals featuring local and international artists.
Cost: Free
Keith Urban – High and Alive Tour
When: May 23
Where: Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta
What: Country music superstar Keith Urban brings his energetic performance to the stage.
Cost: From $49
Rauw Alejandro
When: May 24
Where: State Farm Arena, Atlanta
What: Puerto Rican reggaeton sensation Rauw Alejandro performs live.
Cost: From $255
Roswell Riverside Sounds: Bee Taylor
When: May 24
Where: Riverside Park, Roswell
What: Multi-instrumentalist Bee Taylor performs as part of the Roswell Riverside Sounds concert series.
Cost: Free
Eliza & The Delusionals with Kate Stephenson & Possums
When: May 24
Where: The Masquerade – Purgatory, Atlanta
What: Indie rock band Eliza & The Delusionals perform with supporting acts.
Cost: Varies
The Wonder Years and The Little Kruta String Ensemble with Kevin Devine
When: May 25
Where: The Masquerade – Heaven, Atlanta
What: Pop-punk band The Wonder Years perform with a string ensemble and Kevin Devine.
Cost: Varies
Jeff Goldblum
When: May 25
Where: Atlanta Symphony Hall
What: Jeff Goldblum and the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra perform live in concert.
Tickets: From $76
Memorial Day events
Stone Mountain Memorial Day Weekend
When: May 24–26
Where: Stone Mountain Park, Stone Mountain
What: Patriotic celebration with fireworks and laser shows.
Cost: Park admission required
Reggae Meets Soca: All White Party
When: May 23
Where: Essence Restaurant & Lounge, Atlanta
What: A Memorial Day Weekend party featuring reggae and soca music.
Cost: Varies
Theater & Performing Arts
Shucked
When: May 20–25, 2025
Where: Fox Theatre, Atlanta
What: A fresh, heartfelt musical comedy about community and connection, featuring songs by Nashville hitmakers Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally.
Tickets: Starting from $39
Grease: The Musical
When: May 23–June 22
Where: The Strand, downtown Marietta
What: The beloved musical features hits like "Summer Nights," "Greased Lightnin’," and "You’re the One That I Want."
Tickets: From $41.20
Laughs In Spanish
When: May 23–June 22
Where: Horizon Theatre, Atlanta
What: A vibrant and heartfelt comedy about an artist, her dramatic mother, her cop boyfriend, and a missing painting.
Cost: From $35
Art Shows & Exhibits
Atlanta Contemporary – Summer Kickoff Artist Market
When: May 25
Where: 535 Means St NW, Atlanta
What: Celebrate the closing of the Spring 2025 exhibitions with a curated outdoor market featuring local artists and makers.
Cost: Free
High Museum of Art – "Thinking Eye, Seeing Mind" Exhibition
When: Through May 25
Where: 1280 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta
What: Explore the Medford and Loraine Johnston Collection before it concludes.
Cost: General admission applies
Festivals & Community Events
Spring Arts in the Park – Blue Ridge
When: May 24-25
Where: Downtown City Park, Blue Ridge
What: A juried fine arts and crafts festival featuring over 175 artists, live music, and food vendors.
Cost: $5 for adults; free for children under 12
Alpharetta Arts Streetfest
When: May 24-25
Where: The Grove at Wills Park, 175 Roswell Street, Alpharetta
What: Enjoy a variety of art, live music, and food at this annual street festival.
Cost: Free
Georgia Renaissance Festival
When: Through June 1
Where: Fairburn
What: 16th-century England-themed festival with entertainment, food, and crafts.
Cost: Varies
Blairsville Spring Arts and Crafts Festival
When: May 24–25
Where: Downtown Blairsville
What: Arts and crafts festival featuring local artists and vendors.
Cost: Free
Sports
Atlanta Dream vs. Indiana Fever
When: May 22
Where: State Farm Arena, downtown Atlanta
What: Home opener for the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream.
Tickets: From $22
Foodie Events
Food Truck Fridays
When: May 23
Where: Church Street SW, Mableton
What: Mobile food vendors offering a wide variety of cuisines.
Cost: Cost of food
Brew at the Zoo
When: May 24
Where: Zoo Atlanta
What: Unique beer festival inside the zoo.
Tickets: From $60
Meet Jon Taffer
When: May 23
Where: Taffer’s Tavern, Alpharetta
What: Meet food expert, TV personality, and restaurant owner Jon Taffer.
Cost: Free (reservations suggested)
Other
Summer Screens: Moana 2
When: May 23
Where: Ebster Recreation Center, Electric Avenue, Decatur
What: Outdoor screening of Moana 2 for the whole family.
Cost: Free
Rock n’ Roll on Iron Hill
When: May 23
Where: Red Top Mountain State Park, Lodge Road, Cartersville
What: Explore local geology and learn about rocks and minerals. Pre-registration recommended.
Cost: Free
Author Mia Sheridan
When: May 23
Where: Eagle Eye Bookshop, Decatur
What: Mia Sheridan, author of Heart of the Sun, will discuss her new book.
Cost: Must purchase book
Boozy Book Fair
When: May 24
Where: Lazy Guy Distillery, Kennesaw
What: Books, cocktails, live art by Brian, and more.
Cost: Free admission
Smyrna Market
When: May 25
Where: City Hall, King Street, Smyrna
What: 60+ vendors with international foods, handmade goods, crafts, and more.
Cost: Free
COMING UP
Wednesday Wind Down In The Point
When: May 28
Where: Downtown Commons, East Point
What: A free concert featuring legendary hip-hop group Goodie Mob, along with Trina, Too Short, 8Ball & MJG, and The Soul Cartel.
Cost: Free
Petals & Pathways
When: June 7
Where: Alpharetta and Roswell
What: Explore three stunning private gardens during the 2025 Petals & Pathways Spring Garden Tour.
Cost: $25
Flying Colors Butterfly Festival
When: June 7
Where: Chattahoochee Nature Center, Roswell
What: Celebrate butterflies with live releases, crafts, and educational activities.
Cost: Varies
Dylan's Ride
When: May 31
Where: Banks County High School, Homer
What: Benefit motorcycle ride for 11-year-old Dylan Reems, with food trucks, vendors, car and bike shows, a kids zone, and a blood drive.
Cost: $20 per bike, $5 for general admission pass