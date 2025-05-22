Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | May 23-25, 2025

There's plenty of things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta and North Georgia, including one of the most popular conventions of the year (MomoCon), the free Atlanta Jazz Festival at Piedmont Park, a Memorial Day tribute at Stone Mountain Park, art festivals in Alpharetta, Blue Ridge and Blairsville, and the opening of Grease in Marietta.

Events & Conventions

MomoCon

When: May 22–25

Where: Georgia World Congress Center, downtown Atlanta

What: Costuming and cosplay, a massive exhibitor hall, celebrity voice talent, designers, writers, comics, games, and more.

Tickets: From $50

Splash Bash

When: May 24

Where: Lilburn City Park, Main Street NW, Lilburn

What: Opening day for the splash pad, with games, music, and treats.

Cost: Free

ATHDAY Celebration

When: May 24

Where: Westside Motor Lounge, Echo Street, Atlanta

What: Noon kickoff with Athens food vendors, Creature Comforts beer, artists, and giveaways.

Cost: $15

Live Music & Concerts

Summer Concert Series: Side Piece

When: May 23

Where: Thrasher Park, Norcross

What: All-female Nashville supergroup Sidepiece headlines; canned food donations encouraged.

Cost: Free (donations requested for CAN-Do Food Drive)

2025 City Green Concert

When: May 23

Where: 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs

What: Face 2 Face tribute to Billy Joel and Elton John.

Cost: Free

Missy Raines & Allegheny

When: May 23

Where: Eddie Owen Presents @ Red Clay Music Foundry, Duluth

What: Bluegrass and Americana icon Missy Raines promotes her latest album.

Tickets: From $28

Atlanta Jazz Festival

When: May 24–26

Where: Piedmont Park, Atlanta

What: One of the country's largest free jazz festivals featuring local and international artists.

Cost: Free

Keith Urban – High and Alive Tour

When: May 23

Where: Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta

What: Country music superstar Keith Urban brings his energetic performance to the stage.

Cost: From $49

Rauw Alejandro

When: May 24

Where: State Farm Arena, Atlanta

What: Puerto Rican reggaeton sensation Rauw Alejandro performs live.

Cost: From $255

Roswell Riverside Sounds: Bee Taylor

When: May 24

Where: Riverside Park, Roswell

What: Multi-instrumentalist Bee Taylor performs as part of the Roswell Riverside Sounds concert series.

Cost: Free

Eliza & The Delusionals with Kate Stephenson & Possums

When: May 24

Where: The Masquerade – Purgatory, Atlanta

What: Indie rock band Eliza & The Delusionals perform with supporting acts.

Cost: Varies

The Wonder Years and The Little Kruta String Ensemble with Kevin Devine

When: May 25

Where: The Masquerade – Heaven, Atlanta

What: Pop-punk band The Wonder Years perform with a string ensemble and Kevin Devine.

Cost: Varies

Jeff Goldblum

When: May 25

Where: Atlanta Symphony Hall

What: Jeff Goldblum and the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra perform live in concert.

Tickets: From $76

Memorial Day events

Stone Mountain Memorial Day Weekend

When: May 24–26

Where: Stone Mountain Park, Stone Mountain

What: Patriotic celebration with fireworks and laser shows.

Cost: Park admission required

Reggae Meets Soca: All White Party

When: May 23

Where: Essence Restaurant & Lounge, Atlanta

What: A Memorial Day Weekend party featuring reggae and soca music.

Cost: Varies

Theater & Performing Arts

Shucked

When: May 20–25, 2025

Where: Fox Theatre, Atlanta

What: A fresh, heartfelt musical comedy about community and connection, featuring songs by Nashville hitmakers Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally.

Tickets: Starting from $39

Grease: The Musical

When: May 23–June 22

Where: The Strand, downtown Marietta

What: The beloved musical features hits like "Summer Nights," "Greased Lightnin’," and "You’re the One That I Want."

Tickets: From $41.20

Laughs In Spanish

When: May 23–June 22

Where: Horizon Theatre, Atlanta

What: A vibrant and heartfelt comedy about an artist, her dramatic mother, her cop boyfriend, and a missing painting.

Cost: From $35

Art Shows & Exhibits

Atlanta Contemporary – Summer Kickoff Artist Market

When: May 25

Where: 535 Means St NW, Atlanta

What: Celebrate the closing of the Spring 2025 exhibitions with a curated outdoor market featuring local artists and makers.

Cost: Free

High Museum of Art – "Thinking Eye, Seeing Mind" Exhibition

When: Through May 25

Where: 1280 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta

What: Explore the Medford and Loraine Johnston Collection before it concludes.

Cost: General admission applies

Festivals & Community Events

Spring Arts in the Park – Blue Ridge

When: May 24-25

Where: Downtown City Park, Blue Ridge

What: A juried fine arts and crafts festival featuring over 175 artists, live music, and food vendors.

Cost: $5 for adults; free for children under 12

Alpharetta Arts Streetfest

When: May 24-25

Where: The Grove at Wills Park, 175 Roswell Street, Alpharetta

What: Enjoy a variety of art, live music, and food at this annual street festival.

Cost: Free

Georgia Renaissance Festival

When: Through June 1

Where: Fairburn

What: 16th-century England-themed festival with entertainment, food, and crafts.

Cost: Varies

Blairsville Spring Arts and Crafts Festival

When: May 24–25

Where: Downtown Blairsville

What: Arts and crafts festival featuring local artists and vendors.

Cost: Free

Sports

Atlanta Dream vs. Indiana Fever

When: May 22

Where: State Farm Arena, downtown Atlanta

What: Home opener for the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream.

Tickets: From $22

Foodie Events

Food Truck Fridays

When: May 23

Where: Church Street SW, Mableton

What: Mobile food vendors offering a wide variety of cuisines.

Cost: Cost of food

Brew at the Zoo

When: May 24

Where: Zoo Atlanta

What: Unique beer festival inside the zoo.

Tickets: From $60

Meet Jon Taffer

When: May 23

Where: Taffer’s Tavern, Alpharetta

What: Meet food expert, TV personality, and restaurant owner Jon Taffer.

Cost: Free (reservations suggested)

Other

Summer Screens: Moana 2

When: May 23

Where: Ebster Recreation Center, Electric Avenue, Decatur

What: Outdoor screening of Moana 2 for the whole family.

Cost: Free

Rock n’ Roll on Iron Hill

When: May 23

Where: Red Top Mountain State Park, Lodge Road, Cartersville

What: Explore local geology and learn about rocks and minerals. Pre-registration recommended.

Cost: Free

Author Mia Sheridan

When: May 23

Where: Eagle Eye Bookshop, Decatur

What: Mia Sheridan, author of Heart of the Sun, will discuss her new book.

Cost: Must purchase book

Boozy Book Fair

When: May 24

Where: Lazy Guy Distillery, Kennesaw

What: Books, cocktails, live art by Brian, and more.

Cost: Free admission

Smyrna Market

When: May 25

Where: City Hall, King Street, Smyrna

What: 60+ vendors with international foods, handmade goods, crafts, and more.

Cost: Free

COMING UP

Wednesday Wind Down In The Point

When: May 28

Where: Downtown Commons, East Point

What: A free concert featuring legendary hip-hop group Goodie Mob, along with Trina, Too Short, 8Ball & MJG, and The Soul Cartel.

Cost: Free

Petals & Pathways

When: June 7

Where: Alpharetta and Roswell

What: Explore three stunning private gardens during the 2025 Petals & Pathways Spring Garden Tour.

Cost: $25

Flying Colors Butterfly Festival

When: June 7

Where: Chattahoochee Nature Center, Roswell

What: Celebrate butterflies with live releases, crafts, and educational activities.

Cost: Varies

Dylan's Ride

When: May 31

Where: Banks County High School, Homer

What: Benefit motorcycle ride for 11-year-old Dylan Reems, with food trucks, vendors, car and bike shows, a kids zone, and a blood drive.

Cost: $20 per bike, $5 for general admission pass