Atlanta Bites: Cinco de Mayo, Mother's Day, events & more | May 2025

May is a great month for dining, with plenty of special events—Cinco de Mayo, the Kentucky Derby, and Mother’s Day—where food plays a starring role. In addition to those celebrations, many restaurants are hosting unique dinners and launching new spring menu items, and several new dining spots have recently opened across the metro area.

EVENTS

ATL Burger Week: From Monday, May 5 through Sunday, May 11, ATL BURGER WEEK 2025 returns for a week-long, citywide celebration of all-beef burgers at participating restaurants, pubs, and food trucks across Atlanta. Curated by Creative Loafing and timed with Georgia’s Beef Month, chefs will craft their boldest, juiciest, and most outrageous burger creations—all available for just $12. Diners can enjoy these special burgers while voting for Atlanta’s BEST BEEF BURGER on Creative Loafing’s social media pages. Follow #atlburgerweek to track the action. More Info

Culver’s: On Thursday, May 1, Culver’s hosts its 11th annual Scoops of Thanks Day, offering guests a scoop of Fresh Frozen Custard for a $1 donation, with 100% of proceeds supporting local FFA chapters through the Thank You Farmers® Project. Choose from Vanilla, Chocolate, or the one-day-only How Now Brown Cow flavor—chocolate custard blended with root beer, Dove® chocolate, and chocolate cake pieces. More Info

Firehouse Subs: In celebration of International Firefighters’ Day on Sunday, May 4, four metro Atlanta locations will host Touch-the-Truck events, letting guests explore fire trucks and meet firefighters. Times vary by location. A portion of all purchases supports the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation®. More Info

Gunshow: On Sunday, May 4, Gunshow’s Hired Guns dinner series returns with guest chef Kevin Chrisman of Golden Hour in Asheville. He'll join Gunshow’s team for an interactive dinner experience. A limited number of tickets are available for the 8:30 p.m. seating. More Info

Halfway Crooks: Hosting Czech Beer Days throughout May, with events including the debut of the Halfway Crooks food truck, Filmavond (May 8), Full Flower Moon Festival (May 9), trivia (May 14 & 21), Family Day (May 18), and Honky Tonk (May 24). Opens early for Memorial Day (May 26). More Info

Kyma: Buckhead Life Restaurant Group hosts the 3rd Annual Champagne Social at Kyma on Thursday, May 1 at 5 p.m., with Taittinger Champagne and Chef Pano’s signature bites like Octopus and Lamb Pies. Tickets $49. More Info

Milton’s Cuisine & Cocktails: The Garden Dinner Series returns Sunday, May 4 with additional dates May 18, June 1, Oct. 5, 12, and 19. Held in Milton’s Acre garden, the evening features hors d’oeuvres, a garden tour, and a four-course wine-paired dinner. Tickets $165. More Info

Milton’s Cuisine & Cocktails: Also offering Yoga + Brunch in the garden with Empowered Pilates and Uplift Yoga. Includes a 45-minute yoga session, brunch buffet, and mimosa. Sessions at 10 a.m. on May 10 and June 1. Tickets $50. More Info

Nam Dae Mun Farmers Market: Hosts the Gateway to Global Rhythms: A 20th Anniversary Celebration on Sunday, May 25 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at its Duluth location. Free festival includes food trucks, cultural demos, performances, and a sweepstakes. More Info

Nobu Hotel Atlanta: Hosts Taste of Nobu East on Saturday, May 17, with Chef Nobu Matsuhisa and executive chefs from East Coast Nobu locations. Features tasting stations, cocktails, and entertainment. Tickets $295+. More Info

Omakase Table: The Vine Club Coursed Tasting Dinner takes place Wednesday, May 7, at 6 p.m. Features five courses by chef Leonard Yu paired with Fairchild | Stones 2021 wines. Tickets $355. More Info

Pints for Preservation: Cobb Landmarks teams up with six breweries for a May-long fundraiser. Events occur May 7 (Glover Park), May 8 (Atlanta Hard Cider), May 13 (Round Trip Brewing), May 22 (Frog Rock), May 24 (Mandatory Fun/Viking Alchemist), and May 27 (Schoolhouse Brewing). All from 6–7:30 p.m. More Info

Powder Springs Seafood Festival: Held May 16–18 at Thurman Springs Park, this free event features seafood vendors, artisan booths, and live music including Departure: The Journey Tribute Band. More Info

Sweet Auburn BBQ's Good Luck Smokeshow: On Tuesday, May 14, at 5 p.m., this block party celebrates AAPI Heritage Month with Asian chefs, unlimited food and drinks, lion dances, kung fu, and rooftop views. Tickets $125. More Info

TASTE 2025: Meals On Wheels Atlanta presents TASTE 2025 on Friday, May 30, at 6 p.m. at 1705WEST. Enjoy 15+ pop-ups, signature cocktails, auction items, music, and more. Proceeds benefit senior meal programs. More Info

CINCO DE MAYO

Azotea Cantina: Known for hosting one of Atlanta’s liveliest Cinco de Mayo celebrations, Azotea Cantina kicks off the festivities Friday, May 2, and keeps the party going through Monday, May 5. Enjoy $9 house margaritas, $7 tequila shots, and a rooftop DJ starting at 3 p.m. daily. The rooftop will be open all day, and guests can expect giveaways and limited-edition T-shirts on Cinco de Mayo itself. More Info

Boca in Summerhill Atlanta: Offering $8 margaritas and a menu of Mexican favorites for Cinco de Mayo from Saturday, May 3, through Monday, May 5. More Info

Bonefish Grill: Celebrating Cinco de Mayo with the "Green Jeans" cocktail—a $5 blend of Pantalones Organic Tequila, orange liqueur, lime and lemon juice, simple syrup, and matcha powder—available at participating locations on May 5. More Info

Buena Vida Tapas Bar: Celebrating Cinco de Mayo from Friday, May 2, through Monday, May 5, with festive food and drink specials plus live Latin music on Saturday from 6–9 p.m. Guests can enjoy cocktails like the BV margarita with El Jimador ($12), a paloma with Ocho Blanco ($13), and a spicy Tanteo Jalapeño margarita ($14), along with passionfruit and strawberry margaritas made with Herradura Blanco ($14). The premium Herradura margarita will also be available for a special price of $12 (regularly $15). Food specials include a nachos trio ($20), chipotle potatoes with chorizo ($16), and steak tacos ($19). More Info

Chattahoochee Food Works: Throwing a three-day fiesta with a live DJ on Saturday, mariachi band on Sunday, and giveaways, games, and festive food and drinks throughout the weekend. More Info

Chicheria Mexican Kitchen: Hosting a four-day Cinco de Mayo celebration from Friday, May 2, through Monday, May 5, with a live DJ on Friday, live music and face painting on Saturday, family face painting on Sunday, and a family-friendly party on Monday. Frozen margaritas in souvenir pineapple cups available all weekend. More Info

Chido & Padre’s: Throwing a weekend-long Cinco de Mayo celebration that culminates on Monday, May 5, with a high-energy fiesta featuring $10 El Jimador margaritas, a live DJ, and one of Buckhead’s most popular patios. Reservations are available via OpenTable. More Info

High Street + Agave Bandido: Hosting a free two-day Cinco de Mayo Block Party on Saturday, May 3, and Monday, May 5, at High Street in Atlanta’s Perimeter. Saturday’s festivities run from noon to 10 p.m. and feature Day of the Dead stilt walkers, fire dancers, a 360-degree photo booth, and a Kids’ Zone with face painting, cotton candy, balloon art, and a bounce house from noon to 4 p.m. The party continues Monday from 4 to 10 p.m. with live music by C.O.T Band and DJ sets from DJ Turk inside Agave Bandido. Guests can enjoy margaritas, beer, shots, and Mexican bites like tacos, elote, and guac from outdoor kiosks or Agave Bandido’s full menu inside. Ages 21+ will be wristbanded; rideshare encouraged. More Info

Red Pepper Taqueria: Hosting a Cinco de Mayo blowout from Friday, May 2, through Monday, May 5, with 16 oz. RPT margaritas for $10 and frozen margaritas for $12, plus $7 Corazón tequila shots all weekend. Chef Isaac’s special fajita platter features beef short ribs, jumbo shrimp, chipotle chicken, and skirt steak. Catch the Ryan Garcia fight on Friday and Canelo on Saturday with no cover (minimum $25 spend). On Cinco de Mayo, enjoy 16 oz. specialty margaritas, featured tequilas like Don Julio and Patron, and a live DJ from 2 p.m. to close. More Info

Rusty Taco: Celebrating Cinco de Mayo with a 3/4/5 Cinco Countdown from May 3–5, offering dine-in-only deals ideal for a laid-back family night out. Specials include $3 Chips & Queso, $4 House Margaritas (or two churros for $4 at non-alcohol locations), and the $5 Nachos 4 Me personal platter—perfect for both kids and adults to enjoy. More Info

Tacos & Tequilas Mexican Grill: All locations of Tacos & Tequilas are getting festive from May 2–5 with $8 Texas margaritas, $7 tequila shots, live DJs, branded giveaways, and in-store specials. DJs will spin Friday from 5 p.m. to close, Saturday and Sunday from 3 p.m., and all day Monday. On Cinco de Mayo (Monday, May 5), guests will receive limited-edition branded T-shirts while supplies last. More Info

Taqueria La Luz: Open Monday, May 5, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., serving frozen margaritas and a margarita sangria swirl. More Info

Tin Lizzy’s Cantina: Hosting three days of Cinco de Mayo festivities from May 3–5 with $4 Dos Equis drafts, $8 Herradura margaritas, and $4 Tecate cans at all locations. The party hits its peak on Monday, May 5 with DJs spinning at every spot starting at 6 p.m. Doors open daily at 11 a.m. for early celebrators. More Info

Wood’s Chapel BBQ: Hosting a Tres de Mayo fiesta on Saturday, May 3, from 4–8 p.m., featuring queso fundido ($8), al pastor tacos ($12), shrimp tacos ($13), frozen margaritas ($12), Monday Night Brewing beer specials, and more. More Info

Your 3rd Spot: Celebrating Cinco de Mayo with $3 tacos, piñatas, and award-winning margaritas. Entry is $5 for members and $30 for non-members. More Info

KENTUCKY DERBY

Fairway Social Alpharetta: Offering Derby-inspired cocktails from April 21 through May 4, including the Woodford Spire (Woodford Reserve, whiskey lemonade, cranberry, lemon), Old Forester 86 Mint Juleps, and Horseshoe Margaritas made with Herradura Silver Tequila. More Info

Fairway Social Trilith: Hosting a "Fair-Tucky Derby" celebration on Saturday, May 3, from 3 to 6 p.m. with themed cocktails like the Mississippi Mule, Blue Note Mint Julep, and Kentucky Lemonade available from April 29 to May 3. Guests can enjoy Derby bites, a live DJ, Best-Dressed and Best-Hat contests (prizes include a bottle of Edmond’s Honor), and $10 bourbon and whiskey tastings. More Info

L’Antoinette: Hosting a Run for the Roses party on Saturday, May 3, at 5 p.m., L’Antoinette invites guests to don their finest Derby attire—ladies in hats, gentlemen in seersucker—for a stylish evening featuring a Best Dressed Couple contest (winners receive a bottle of Blanton’s Bourbon). Specials include $12 Woodford Reserve Mint Juleps, $15 Traditional Kentucky Burgoo, and $9 Hazelnut Derby Pie. More Info

Roaring Social: Celebrating Derby week with themed cocktails available from April 29 to May 3, including the classic Woodford Mint Julep and inventive creations like the Jockey Juice (Wheatley Vodka, blackberry, lemonade), Down & Derby (Fords Gin, hibiscus, lemon, Prosecco), Cinco de Derby (Herradura Tequila, Yuzu Cordial, Fever Tree Yuzu Lime), and the Mystik Dan (Old Forester, elderflower, Blue Curacao, citrus, bitters). More Info

MOTHER'S DAY

Alma Cocina: Serving tres leches pancakes, grilled shrimp and grits, the birridilla, and a breakfast burrito for its annual Mother’s Day brunch. More Info

Austin’s at Serenbe: Offering a four-course Mother’s Day meal with salad, crab cake, lamb tenderloin, and your choice of panna cotta or mousse. Add-ons include oysters, caviar, charcuterie, and a full cocktail menu. More Info

Chicken Salad Chick: Buy one Quick Chick and get one free on Friday, May 9—perfect as a grab-and-go gift or treat. More Info

Cooks and Soldiers: Opens at 11 a.m. on Mother’s Day with a Basque-inspired brunch featuring torrijas with braised strawberry, huevos con centello, and signature cocktails. More Info

Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant – Alpharetta: Dine on Sunday, May 11 and enjoy a complimentary glass of Blanc de Blanc sparkling wine. New menu items include crab-crusted medallions, tuna rice, and lemon butter cake. More Info

Double Zero: Serving Mother’s Day brunch from 11 a.m. with highlights like tostato con burrata, breakfast pizza, and pesce al forno. More Info

Ecco Buckhead: Brunch buffet from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $65 per person, with optional $25 Mimosa & Spritz bar. More Info

Ecco Midtown: Buffet brunch for $65 per person, 11 a.m.–3 p.m., with dishes like prawns & polenta and fried green tomato BLTs. More Info

Ela: Brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. ($55 adults/$25 children), with dinner from 5 to 10 p.m. More Info

FORTH Atlanta: Celebrates Mother’s Day with menus across its venues. Il Premio offers Prime Rib and martini flights; Bar Premio hosts a floral pop-up; Elektra serves brunch. More Info

La Tavola: Brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with spicy eggs in purgatory and grilled swordfish, followed by dinner 5–9 p.m. More Info

Little Sparrow: Prix fixe brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with items like pain perdu and chicken schnitzel. More Info

Little Tart Bakeshop: Mother’s Day collection includes cookie box ($36), cake ($34), lemon meringue pie ($38), and quiches ($44–$48). Pre-order required. More Info

Lure: Brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with eggs royale, quiche Lorraine, and the tackle box. More Info

Marcel: Offering a special Mother’s Day dinner with a filet and lobster entrée. More Info

no. 246: Hosting a special Mother’s Day brunch. More Info

Palo Santo: Mother’s Day brunch includes blue corn masa pancakes and huevos rancheros. More Info

Pendolino: Brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with challah French toast and salmon latkes. Dinner from 5 to 9 p.m. More Info

Rumi’s Kitchen: Celebrating Mother’s Day with its regular brunch menu and hours. More Info

South City Kitchen: Two-course brunch with cookie takeaway ($45) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dinner prix fixe ($65) from 5 to 9 p.m. More Info

Southern National: Three-course brunch for $80 includes beignets, frittata, and pound cake. Also hosting a book launch dinner on May 22 ($165). More Info

Star Provisions: Offers coffee, pastries, and brunch sandwiches alongside spring gift items from Falcon Enamelware and more. More Info

St. Cecilia: Prix fixe brunch ($45) from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with croque madame and STC benedict. Dinner 5–8:30 p.m. More Info

Sugo: Brunch starts at 11 a.m. with a condensed menu and featured specials. More Info

The Farmhouse at Serenbe: Prix fixe four-course lunch on Sunday, May 11, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., featuring crab cakes and buttermilk fried chicken. $85 per person. More Info

The Iberian Pig – Buckhead: Opens at 11 a.m. for brunch tapas like tortilla espanola and arroz con mariscos. More Info

The Iberian Pig – Decatur: Starts brunch at 11 a.m. with breakfast coco, huevos benedict, and sangria. More Info

The Optimist: Brunch from 12 to 3 p.m. with dishes like lobster rolls and steak and eggs. More Info

TEACHER APPRECIATION WEEK

Whataburger: In celebration of Teacher Appreciation Week from May 5–9, educators with a valid teacher ID can enjoy a free breakfast entrée—Taquito with Cheese, Breakfast on a Bun, or Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit—daily from 5 to 9 a.m. in-store (dine-in, drive-thru, or takeout only). As part of its 75th anniversary, Whataburger will also award $1,000 grants to 75 outstanding educators, known as WhataTeachers, nominated for their impact on students and schools. The initiative is part of Whataburger’s Feeding Student Success program, which has invested over $6.75 million in education support across 16 states. More Info

NEW MENU ITEMS

Bulla Gastrobar: Highlights fresh Spanish-inspired flavors like Clams & Artichoke in white wine sauce, squid ink Fideuà de Calamares, and the Ponche Segoviano dessert. New cocktails include the Gin Thyme and non-alcoholic Spicy Peach mocktail. More Info

Chido & Padre’s: New dishes include chicken and veggie tamales, chiles rellenos with skirt steak or chicken, and desserts like churro cheesecake. More Info

Culver’s: The Colby Jack Pub Burger returns for a limited time through June 15, featuring beef patties, Colby Jack cheese, crispy onions, and A.1. 4-pepper mayo on an everything bun. More Info

Del Taco: Introducing El Big Boxes and bringing back Mango Pineapple Poppers. New branding features a fictional band and vibrant visuals. More Info

Gypsy Kitchen: Mediterranean-inspired shareables like Albondigas meatballs and bacon-wrapped dates join new cocktails like Sevilla Sunset and Minted Ember. More Info

Lazy Dog Restaurants: New spring menu with items like Cowboy Ribeye Burger and Loco Moco Fried Rice. Sip + Share offers 3 small plates and 2 drinks for $30. More Info

Marlow’s Tavern: Seasonal ingredients shine in dishes like pan-seared chicken piccata and tuna niçoise salad. New cocktails and mocktails also available. More Info

Milton’s Cuisine & Cocktails: New spring dishes include herb-crusted trout and a 12 oz. pork chop with bourbon apple butter, plus cocktails like the Garden Haze and Beekeeper. More Info

Newk’s Eatery: Adds Pesto Pasta Chicken Caesar Salad to the regular menu and rolls out seasonal items like a Pesto Chicken Sandwich and Coconut Cake. More Info

North Italia: New seasonal menu includes Garlic Knot Sliders, Chicken Scarpariello, and cocktails like Cacio E Pepe Martini. More Info

Ocean & Acre: Spring updates include chargrilled oysters Rockefeller, hamachi crudo, and herb-roasted chicken with succotash. More Info

Panera: Launches Croissant Toast Sandwiches, Strawberry Caprese Salad, and Mexican Corn Chowder. More Info

Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard: New Cola Italian Ice and Twisted Cola Blender with a limited-time BOGO offer for app users. More Info

Shake Shack: BBQ menu returns with items like the Carolina BBQ Chicken and seasonal shakes like Campfire S’mores. More Info

SONIC Drive-In: Launches Unicorn Dreams Slush, topped with whipped cream and edible glitter. Includes collectible straws. More Info

The Big Ketch Saltwater Grill: New dishes include rainbow trout with salsa verde, coconut rice chicken, and lava chocolate cake. More Info

The Colonnade: Classic dishes return including Waldorf Salad, Prime Rib, and Deviled Eggs; now with a wine list. More Info

The Southern Gentleman: Adds seafood bisque, a garden bowl, pork belly, and a caramel peach tart. Cocktails include the Golden Azalea. More Info

Taco Bell: Crispy Chicken Nuggets return with sauces including Jalapeño Honey Mustard. More Info

Velvet Taco: Introduces Velvet Bowls including Spicy Tikka Chicken and Mexi-Cali Shrimp. More Info

Wylie & Rum: New weekday lunch menu includes jerk chicken bowls, Cuban sandwiches, and Rasta Pasta. More Info

NEW RESTAURANTS/POP-UPS

Altona Burger & Beer Garden – Norcross: Now open at 3975 Holcomb Bridge Road, Altona Burger & Beer Garden brings the award-winning burger experience from North Carolina’s Barcelona Burger to metro Atlanta. The spacious 120-seat spot features a greenery-filled dining room, landscaped patio, and open kitchen. Guests can choose from seven burger options made with 100% Angus beef—including the all-American classic and the avocado-loaded Lucia—or try a veggie burger, salmon plate, or gourmet hot dog. Sides include truffle fries, mac and cheese, and kale-berry salad. Beer lovers will find Georgia brews, wine, and sangria. Open daily 11 a.m.–9 p.m. More Info

Atlanta Wing Company: Reynoldstown’s Wylie & Rum team has launched this late-night pop-up offering wings in flavors like Bourbon BBQ, Cajun garlic butter, Caribbean jerk, and Blazing Inferno. Sides include loaded fries and onion rings with habanero aioli. Available for pickup at Wylie & Rum or delivery via Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Toast. Open Sunday–Thursday 7:45–11:45 p.m., Friday–Saturday until 12:45 a.m. More Info

Bahama Buck’s – Cumming: Opened April 26 at The Collection at Forsyth, this island-themed dessert shop offers over 100 flavors of shaved ice, smoothies, yogurt bowls, Bahama Sodas, and Red Bull® Infusions. It’s the brand’s Georgia debut, with allergy-friendly and sugar-free options. More Info

Utopia: Now open in Underground Atlanta, Utopia is a Latin fusion restaurant with a bioluminescent "Avatar"-inspired design. Menus include brunch, lunch, dinner, and late-night offerings like Wagyu on hot stone, a vegan menu, mocktails, and premium hookahs. More Info

OTHER NEWS

Golden Corral: Launches its annual fundraising campaign for Camp Corral to raise $1 million by June 15, supporting children of wounded, ill, and fallen military members. Guests can donate in-store or online. More Info

JINYA Ramen Bar: Celebrates 15 years with giveaways, seasonal specials, and a chance to win ramen for a month or a trip to Tokyo. More Info

Kura Sushi: The Peanuts x Kura Sushi Bikkura Pon Series 2 runs April 28–June 30. Earn collectible charms for every 15 plates ordered and a limited-edition blanket with $70+ dine-in. More Info

Tiny Lou’s: Tiny Lou’s at the Clermont Hotel in Poncey-Highland is now helmed by executive chef Joshua Wetshtein. A Le Cordon Bleu–trained chef and Akron, Ohio native, Wetshtein brings global experience from Chicago, Washington D.C., Bahrain, Miami, and New Orleans to the Michelin-recommended French-American brasserie. Menu updates include Elk Loin with kohlrabi purée and amaretto jus, cornbread madeleines, and a Smoked Salmon Vol au Vent for brunch. Tiny Lou’s is open Monday–Thursday and Sunday from 5:30–10 p.m., Friday–Saturday from 5:30–11 p.m., and serves brunch 9 a.m.–2 p.m. on weekends. More Info

Woodstock Farm Fresh Market: Returns for its 17th season April 26 and runs Saturdays through Dec. 27. Located on Market Street and Elm Street, the market features 60+ vendors, live music, and themed activities. More Info

COMING UP

Crab Trap & Tap at Wild Heaven: Summer gets cracking on Saturday, July 19 as Wild Heaven Beer’s third annual Crab Trap & Tap returns to its West End location (1010 White St SW) from 1–4 p.m. This Maryland-style crab feast features freshly steamed blue crabs flown in from Harbour House Crabs, an all-you-can-eat Low Country Boil (no crab in the boil!), backyard games, live music from Nero Simon & The Sunsetters, and a cash bar with Old Bay-rimmed Micheladas, cocktails, beer, wine, and NA options. Early bird tickets are $80 GA and $95 VIP (with 12 p.m. entry and NA drinks) through May 1, with prices rising after that—no tickets sold at the door. More Info

Nàdair Wine Dinner: On Wednesday, June 4 at 6 p.m., Chef Kevin Gillespie and Michelin-awarded sommelier Ashleigh McFadden host an intimate five-course omnivore wine dinner at Nàdair (1123 Zonolite Road, Atlanta) featuring four single-vineyard wines from Kate Arnold Wines, including three pinot noirs and a tempranillo. Known for their minimal-intervention winemaking and exceptional sourcing, Kate Arnold Wines showcases the unique terroirs of the West Coast. The dinner takes place in Nàdair’s private Alba Dining Room; tickets are $250 per person and available via Resy. No dietary substitutions or allergy accommodations will be made. More Info