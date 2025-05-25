Atlanta Jazz Festival draws thousands to Piedmont Park

Jazz music took over Atlanta's Piedmont Park on Saturday for one of the city’s biggest annual events. The Atlanta Jazz Festival draws tens of thousands of attendees every year.

What we know:

The city estimated that 50,000 people were expected at the festival on Saturday.

Organizers say it is the largest free jazz festival in the country.

This marks the 48th time the City of Atlanta has brought jazz to the community in this way.

Last year, the three-day festival drew nearly 200,000 people to Piedmont Park.

On Saturday, the park’s meadow was packed with tents, leaving barely a patch of grass visible.

The event comes during a weekend with a forecast for potentially severe storms, but that hasn’t dampened spirits. Many attendees said they hoped to return on Sunday and Monday.

What they're saying:

"I'm a lover of jazz. I like rap music and stuff too, but jazz is number one on my list, so it’s good," said Dayna Williams.

"It's always a fantastic event—a lot of great people, great music, great food," said Fred Syre.

"It's amazing to have something free, something to do, family-oriented, and to enjoy the day with your family or friends," said Destiny Hill.

"These are people that are in your playlist—people you listen to at home while you're cooking," said Bahati Devane.

"This is all about unity and celebration—a deep, deep legacy of jazz and a real history for the community," said AdrianeJefferson, Executive Director of the City of Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs.