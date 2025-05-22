Memorial Day ceremonies in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | May 2025

article

Several Memorial Day ceremonies are scheduled this year across metro Atlanta and North Georgia, offering opportunities for communities to come together and honor fallen service members.

Acworth's Memorial Day Ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. May 24 in Cauble Park at Patriots Point. Veterans and current servicemen will pay tribute to brave men and women who have fought and died for our nation.

Alpharetta will host a Memorial Day Tribute from 9 a.m. to 10:15 a.m., honoring fallen heroes in a solemn community gathering at the Alpharetta City Hall. There will be an invocation, the National Anthem, Pledge of Allegiance, and keynote address by Dr. RickMcCormick, followed by "Taps."

Blairsville's annual Memorial Day Parade starts at 10:30 a.m. May 24. This year's theme is Honoring Our Korean War Veterans.

In Blue Ridge, the Fannin County Veterans Memorial Park Ceremony will take place at the Veterans Memorial Park at 11 a.m. May 26. The North Georgia Honor Guard will lead the ceremony, which includes a rifle salute, the posting of the colors, wreath placements, and a performance of the National Anthem. A cookout will follow at the Vet Center.

Conyer's Walk of Heroes Memorial Day Ceremony will start at 11 a.m. at the Walk of Heroes Veterans War Memorial on Black Shoals Road. Retired US Army Capt. Tommy Clark will be the keynote speaker.

Covington's Memorial Day Ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. in the Covington Square. It will be hosted by Covington American Legion Auxiliary Unit 32.

The Georgia National Cemetery in Canton will host a Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony at 10 a.m. May 26. Flag placement will begin at 9 a.m. Major General Dwayne Wilson with Georgia Army National Guard will lead the ceremony. There will also be a honor guard, rifle salute and playing of Taps.

Dacula will hold its 31st annual Memorial Day Parade starting at 10 a.m. May 26. The parade begins at Hebron Baptish Church, heading towards Dacula High School. The day will begin with the National Anthem and Memorial Day message at about 9:30 a.m. 102-year-old WWII veteran James L. Davis is the grand marshal. This year's theme is "They Answered the Call, They Paid the Price."

Dunwoody will hold its annual Brook Run Park Memorial Day Ceremony at 10 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial in Brook Run Park, located at 4770 North Peachtree Road. The event will feature the Georgia State Defense Force Band, keynote speaker Major Rick Scheff and other guest speakers, and a wreath-laying tribute.

Lawrenceville will host a Memorial Day Ceremony at the Gwinnett Fallen Heroes Memorial on Langley Drive at 1 p.m. May 26. U.S. Army Brigadier General Theodore Scott, commanding general of the Marietta-based 78th Troop Command of the Georgia Army National Guard will provide the event’s keynote remarks. Two fallen heroes will be inducted into to the Fallen Heroes Memorial during the ceremony.

In Marietta, the Marietta National Cemetery Ceremony will begin at 12 p.m. at 500 Washington Avenue NE. Hosted by the National Memorial Day Association of Georgia and The Avenue of Flags, Inc., the event will include patriotic music and a formal wreath-laying ceremony to honor those who served.

In Norcross, a Memorial Day Remembrance event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Thrasher Park, providing residents an opportunity to pay tribute to those who served and sacrificed for the country. The small program will feature heartfelt words from Mayor Newton and a stirring bagpipe performance.

Peachtree City's Memorial Day Ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. at the City Hall Fountain on Willowbend Road.

Roswell will host Roswell Remembers, recognized as Georgia’s largest Memorial Day ceremony, at the Faces of War Memorial. The formal program will specifically honor those who served in the Vietnam War and their families. The program will include music by the Roswell New Horizons Band, the presentation of colors, the singing of the national anthem, the Pledge of Allegiance, a POW/MIA tribute, and the solemn laying of the wreath. Col. (Retired) Carl Hamilton (Skip) Bell from Marietta is the guest speaker.

Snellville's Memorial Day program will begin at 4 p.m. May 24 (Saturday) in front of the Veterans Memorial. The Gwinnett Community Band will play patriotic music and Commissioner Jasper Watkins is the keynote speaker. The Button Gwinnett Chapter Color Guard and Militia will be taking part.

Senoia will celebrate Memorial Day with fireworks, live music, food and other activities starting at 5 p.m. May 24.

The City of Sugar Hill will host a Memorial Day Ceremony in front of the Veterans Memorial on West Broad Street at 10:30 a.m. May 26.

OTHER EVENTS

Red, White, Bluegrass & Bach: The annual Memorial Day event at 4 p.m. May 24 at the Suwanee Town Center features food trucks, a musical salute, performances by the Main Street Symphony Orchestra and The Wiseman Brothers, and a visit from Fort Moore's Silver Wings Exhibition Team (weather permitting). Free admission.

North Georgia Winds Memorial Day Weekend Family Concert: The free North Georgia Winds Memorial Day Weekend Family Concert will take place at 4 p.m. May 25 at Seckinger High School in Buford.

Veterans Tour at Historic Oakland Cemetery: A special tour at Historic Oakland Cemetery will share the stories of veterans from the Mexican-American War and Korean War. The tour will take place at 11 a.m. May 25.

Fort Morris State Historic Site & Museum in Midway will host a Memorial Day commemoration from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 24. There will be hourly musket firing demos by an American revolution soldier, as well as a hands-on wool spinning and weaving activity.

