Woman hospitalized after shooting near Midtown MARTA station
ATLANTA - A woman was hospitalized early Sunday after being shot during an altercation in Midtown Atlanta.
What we know:
According to Atlanta Police, officers from Zone 5 responded just before 1 a.m. on May 25 to a report of a shooting at 41 10th Street NE, which is the address for MARTA's Midtown Station. When they arrived, they found a 25-year-old woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Authorities said the victim was alert, conscious, and breathing. She was taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance.
Shortly after the shooting, MARTA Police detained a possible suspect near the scene. Investigators believe the incident began as a verbal dispute between individuals who knew each other, which escalated into gunfire. The woman may have been an unintended target, police said.
What's next:
Investigators responded to the scene to gather evidence and interview witnesses. The investigation remains active, and officials note that details may change as more information becomes available.