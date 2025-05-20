Atlanta police release images of person of interest in deadly shooting near Garnett MARTA Station
ATLANTA - New images and video show a person of interest in a deadly early morning shooting that happened near the Garnett MARTA Station on Saturday.
The Atlanta Police Department is asking for help in identifying the man.
SEE ALSO: Man killed in shooting near Atlanta MARTA station Saturday morning
What we know:
Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 6:20 a.m. on May 17 at 236 Forsyth Street SW. When they arrived, they found a 51-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The victim was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel.
Detectives released a photo and video of a person of interest in the case, who they believe may frequent the area around the Greyhound bus station at 232 Forsyth Street SW.
What we don't know:
The investigation is ongoing.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or texting CSA and the information to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.
The Source: The Atlanta Police Department provided the details and images for this article.