Atlanta police release images of person of interest in deadly shooting near Garnett MARTA Station

The Brief Atlanta Police Department seeks public assistance in identifying a person of interest in a deadly shooting near Garnett MARTA Station. Detectives released images and video of the person, believed to frequent the area around the Greyhound bus station. Information can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers Atlanta, with potential rewards up to $5,000.



New images and video show a person of interest in a deadly early morning shooting that happened near the Garnett MARTA Station on Saturday.

The Atlanta Police Department is asking for help in identifying the man.

What we know:

Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 6:20 a.m. on May 17 at 236 Forsyth Street SW. When they arrived, they found a 51-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The victim was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel.

Detectives released a photo and video of a person of interest in the case, who they believe may frequent the area around the Greyhound bus station at 232 Forsyth Street SW.

What we don't know:

The investigation is ongoing.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or texting CSA and the information to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.