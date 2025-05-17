Expand / Collapse search

Man killed in shooting near Atlanta MARTA station Saturday morning

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  May 17, 2025 9:12am EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
ATLANTA - One person is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning in the 200 block of Forsyth Street near the Garnett MARTA Station.

What we know:

According to Atlanta Police Department, a MARTA officer on the platform heard a gunshot, looked over, and saw a man lying on the sidewalk with another man standing over him.

The man was wearing a multi-colored shirt and headed south on Forsyth Street after the shooting.

The shooting happened around 6 a.m.

What we don't know:

No other information has been released about the victim at this time. The circumstances around the shooting are also unknown at this time. 

