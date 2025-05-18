Expand / Collapse search
Two injured in shooting aboard MARTA train near East Point Station

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  May 18, 2025 5:33pm EDT
The Brief

    • Two people were shot on a southbound MARTA train near East Point Station; one victim hospitalized, the other treated on site.
    • MARTA Police, with East Point Police, are actively searching for the suspect.
    • Train service is single tracking between Lakewood and College Park stations during the investigation.

EAST POINT, Ga. - Two people were shot aboard a southbound MARTA train Friday afternoon as it traveled toward East Point Station, authorities said.

What we know:

The shooting occurred around 4:30 p.m. One victim was transported to a hospital, while the other is being treated on site by emergency medical personnel. Both individuals were reported to be alert.

What we don't know:

MARTA Police are actively searching for the suspect, with assistance from the East Point Police Department.

What's next:

As the investigation continues, train service is single tracking between Lakewood and College Park stations.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the MARTA Police Department.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

The Source: The details in this article were provided by MARTA.

