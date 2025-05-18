Two injured in shooting aboard MARTA train near East Point Station
EAST POINT, Ga. - Two people were shot aboard a southbound MARTA train Friday afternoon as it traveled toward East Point Station, authorities said.
What we know:
The shooting occurred around 4:30 p.m. One victim was transported to a hospital, while the other is being treated on site by emergency medical personnel. Both individuals were reported to be alert.
What we don't know:
MARTA Police are actively searching for the suspect, with assistance from the East Point Police Department.
What's next:
As the investigation continues, train service is single tracking between Lakewood and College Park stations.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the MARTA Police Department.
This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.
The Source: The details in this article were provided by MARTA.