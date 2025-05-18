Two injured in shooting aboard MARTA train near East Point Station

The Brief Two people were shot on a southbound MARTA train near East Point Station; one victim hospitalized, the other treated on site. MARTA Police, with East Point Police, are actively searching for the suspect. Train service is single tracking between Lakewood and College Park stations during the investigation.



Two people were shot aboard a southbound MARTA train Friday afternoon as it traveled toward East Point Station, authorities said.

What we know:

The shooting occurred around 4:30 p.m. One victim was transported to a hospital, while the other is being treated on site by emergency medical personnel. Both individuals were reported to be alert.

What we don't know:

MARTA Police are actively searching for the suspect, with assistance from the East Point Police Department.

What's next:

As the investigation continues, train service is single tracking between Lakewood and College Park stations.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the MARTA Police Department.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.