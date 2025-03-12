Man shot to death near West End MARTA station

article

A man was killed in a shooting in Atlanta's West End.

What we know:

Atlanta and MARTA police are investigating a deadly shooting at 680 Lee Street SW, which is located near the West End train station.

It happened at around 9:10 p.m. on Wednesday.

The 43-year-old male victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Man killed in shooting near West End MARTA station

What we don't know:

Police have not yet identified the victim. There has also been no word of a suspect or motive in the shooting.

This is an ongoing homicide investigation.