Man shot to death near West End MARTA station
article
ATLANTA - A man was killed in a shooting in Atlanta's West End.
What we know:
Atlanta and MARTA police are investigating a deadly shooting at 680 Lee Street SW, which is located near the West End train station.
It happened at around 9:10 p.m. on Wednesday.
The 43-year-old male victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.
Image 1 of 4
▼
Man killed in shooting near West End MARTA station
What we don't know:
Police have not yet identified the victim. There has also been no word of a suspect or motive in the shooting.
This is an ongoing homicide investigation.
The Source: FOX 5 Atlanta obtained this preliminary information from the Atlanta Police Department.