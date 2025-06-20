Man rushed to hospital after shooting at Buckhead apartments

article

A man is recovering at Grady Memorial Hospital after a shooting overnight at a Buckhead apartment complex.

Officials say the shots rang out shortly before 11 p.m. on Thursday at The Lofts at Twenty25 on Peachtree Road.

What we know:

Authorities tell FOX 5 that they arrived at the apartment complex and found a man who had been shot in the buttocks.

Medics transported the victim to Grady. Officials believe he will survive his injuries.

Detectives working at the scene on Peachtree Road (FOX 5)

Detectives spent hours at the scene gathering evidence around the complex.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not shared any details about what led up to the shooting.

They have not released the names of the victim or any possible suspects.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.