MARTA train shooting: Witness video shows chaos, police chief speaks

The Brief MARTA Police say they have strong leads in the search for a suspect who shot two people on a southbound train Sunday afternoon, one of whom remains hospitalized after surgery. The shooting began after a confrontation when the victim caught the suspect allegedly rummaging through his belongings; the suspect then shot him in the chest, with a second victim grazed by a ricocheted bullet. Despite the incident, MARTA officials insist the system is safe, noting a nearly 40% drop in overall crime and highlighting increased use of surveillance and technology to combat violent incidents.



MARTA Police say they have strong leads in the search for the gunman who opened fire on a southbound train Sunday afternoon, injuring two passengers and sparking renewed scrutiny over safety on Atlanta’s transit system.

ORIGINAL STORY: Manhunt after two injured in shooting aboard MARTA train near East Point Station

What we know:

The shooting occurred on a train heading toward the East Point Station, just one of two shootings that rocked MARTA over the weekend. One man was killed in a separate incident near the Garnett Street Station, while Sunday’s train shooting left one victim seriously injured and another grazed by a bullet.

Video from inside the train captured the chaos as shots rang out, sending passengers scrambling for cover. In one video, rider Mary Carson recorded the aftermath, describing the terrifying moment when bullets began flying.

What they're saying:

"We heard the gunshots and just were shocked," Carson said. "The guy next to me was like, ‘Girl, get down, lady,’ so we got down."

MARTA Police Chief Scott Kreher said the shooting stemmed from a confrontation between two men on the train. Witnesses reported that the suspect was rifling through the victim’s belongings when the victim noticed and confronted him.

"There was an argument that ensued," Kreher said. "The suspect pulled out a weapon and shot the individual in the chest."

One of the bullets ricocheted and grazed another man in the neck. The man shot in the chest was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he underwent surgery and is now recovering. The second victim was treated at the scene and is recuperating at home.

What's next:

Police say they have obtained a photograph of the suspect and believe he fled the station after the shooting. An arrest is expected soon.

"We have some pretty good leads today," Kreher said. "So I am confident we will have some good resolution to this soon."

Big picture view:

Despite the weekend violence, MARTA officials say the system remains safe. Chief Kreher noted that overall crime on MARTA is down nearly 40% compared to last year.

"We are battling violent crime in a significant way," he added, citing surveillance cameras and other technologies as critical tools in improving safety.

As Atlanta prepares to host major events, including international sporting competitions like the FIFA World Cup, MARTA police are working to reassure riders that security remains a top priority.

What you can do:

The investigation into the train shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact MARTA Police.