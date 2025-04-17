Acworth police aware of 'partial' video of alleged Walmart kidnapping attempt

article

The Brief Acworth police say they are aware of a ‘partial’ video of alleged kidnapping attempt at local Walmart. A 56-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly trying to kidnap a child. The suspect is being held without bond by Cobb County Sheriff's Office.



New details are emerging in the case of a man accused of trying to take a child from their mother at a Walmart in Acworth last month.

ORIGINAL STORY: Kidnapping attempt thwarted at Acworth Walmart

What we know:

Mahendra Patel, 56, is facing multiple charges, including kidnapping, simple assault, and simple battery, after an incident that occurred inside the store. Witnesses told police that Patel approached a mother with a question about Tylenol before allegedly attempting to snatch her child.

Patel remains in custody of the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office without bond.

What they're saying:

Detectives say they are aware of a partial video released to the public by Patel’s defense attorney that appears to contradict the police version of events. However, police have not released their own video or any additional information regarding the case at this time.

PREVIOUS STORY: Acworth attempted abduction: Family of toddler speaks out about Walmart incident

The other side:

FOX 5 Atlanta is attempting to schedule an interview with Patel's attorney, Ashleigh Merchant. At this time, we have been unable to do so.

According to a post on X by Merchant, her client is facing a mandatory 25-year sentence without parole over what even the "alleged victim" says could have been a "simple misunderstanding." She goes on to say that the court system needs serious intervention because of its ability to charge and incarcerate citizens without any real evidence and without bond. Merchant also says that weeks to get a court date on "overblown charges" is unjust.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing, according to the police department.