Historic Cherokee County building catches fire

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Fire officials work to put out a fire in the historic Ball Ground District on Aug. 10, 2025. (Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services )

Fire officials are investigating what caused a fire in Cherokee County on Sunday.

What we know:

Officials said firefighters responded to a fire around 3:30 a.m. in the historic downtown area of Ball Ground.

Firefighters arrived at Gilmer Ferry Road and found a building with heavy smoke and visible flames coming through the roof, officials said.

Firefighters acted quickly, deploying multiple hose lines and using ladder trucks to gain control of the blaze. The fire was brought under control after the attack.

The building was a vacant commercial building, according to the fire department.

What's next:

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Cherokee County Fire Investigation Team.