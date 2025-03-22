Kidnapping attempt thwarted at Acworth Walmart

The Brief Mahendra Patel, 56, of Kennesaw, was arrested in a kidnapping attempt at a Walmart in Acworth. Witnesses say Patel asked a mother a question about Tylenol before trying to snatch her child away. He was found three days later and charged with multiple misdemeanors and one felony: kidnapping. Patel is currently being held at the Cobb County Sheriff's Office without bond.



Acworth police have arrested a man accused of trying to snatch a child away from their mother at a Walmart.

What we know:

It happened on March 18 at the store located at 3105 Cobb Parkway.

Acworth detectives used surveillance and FLOCK cameras to track the suspect down.

Three days later, 56-year-old Mahendra Patel of Kennesaw was arrested and charged with simple assault (misdemeanor), simple battery (misdemeanor) and kidnapping (felony).

Patel is being held in the Cobb County Sheriff's Office without bond.

What they're saying:

Police say Patel approached a mother, asking her about Tylenol.

Witnesses say that's when Patel grabbed her child.

The mother was able to get away safely with her child while witnesses say Patel fled the store.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to give the Acworth Police Department a call at 770-974-1232.