Kidnapping attempt thwarted at Acworth Walmart
ACWORTH, Ga. - Acworth police have arrested a man accused of trying to snatch a child away from their mother at a Walmart.
What we know:
It happened on March 18 at the store located at 3105 Cobb Parkway.
Acworth detectives used surveillance and FLOCK cameras to track the suspect down.
Three days later, 56-year-old Mahendra Patel of Kennesaw was arrested and charged with simple assault (misdemeanor), simple battery (misdemeanor) and kidnapping (felony).
Patel is being held in the Cobb County Sheriff's Office without bond.
What they're saying:
Police say Patel approached a mother, asking her about Tylenol.
Witnesses say that's when Patel grabbed her child.
The mother was able to get away safely with her child while witnesses say Patel fled the store.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to give the Acworth Police Department a call at 770-974-1232.
The Source: The information about this incident was provided by the Acworth Police Department. The Cobb County Police Department assisted in identifying Mahendra Patel as the suspect.