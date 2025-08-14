ABFF bringing festival to 4 major cities, including Atlanta

article

The Brief The American Black Film Festival is launching a new Pop-Up Tour this fall, bringing films, celebrity talks, and panels to New York, Atlanta, Dallas, and Los Angeles between October and December 2025. The tour aims to expand ABFF’s nearly 30-year mission of celebrating Black storytelling and culture beyond its annual Miami Beach event, with support from founding sponsor Ally Financial. Events will feature award-winning films, BOB Talks highlighting Black-owned brands, and community-focused programming, with more details to be announced in the coming weeks.



The American Black Film Festival (ABFF) is hitting the road this fall with a new national "Pop-Up Tour," bringing the celebrated festival’s energy and programming to four U.S. cities.

What we know:

Organized by NICE CROWD, the company behind ABFF, the tour will feature award-winning independent films, celebrity conversations, and curated panels, including BOB Talks, a speaker series highlighting Black-owned brands. The goal is to connect directly with communities where Black arts and entertainment thrive while expanding ABFF’s mission of cultural equity, creativity, and access beyond its flagship Miami Beach event, which is approaching its 30th year.

The tour begins Oct. 25–26 at AMC Lincoln Square in New York, before heading to Atlanta Nov. 8–9 at AMC Madison Yards, Dallas Nov. 15–16 at AMC NorthPark, and wrapping up Dec. 13–14 at AMC The Grove in Los Angeles. Ally Financial is the founding national sponsor.

What they're saying:

"For nearly three decades, ABFF has been a cornerstone for showcasing and elevating Black storytelling," said Jeff Friday, ABFF cofounder and CEO of NICE CROWD. "The ABFF Pop-Up Tour is a natural evolution of that mission — a mobile cultural movement designed to expand opportunity and deepen connection."

Erica Hughes, senior director of Ally Marketing, said supporting the tour aligns with Ally’s commitment to Black and brown creators. "Elevating their voices, sharing their experiences, and celebrating the unique gifts they bring to our communities is a key piece of Ally’s mission to serve everyone as a financial ally," she said.

Additional programming details will be announced in the coming weeks. Updates will be available at www.nicecrowd.com and on ABFF’s social media channels.