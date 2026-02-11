Fulton County man arrested after SWAT standoff over alleged dog beheading

The Brief Jalen Wade faces felony animal cruelty and weapons charges following the alleged public beheading of a dog. A six-hour police response culminated in a three-hour SWAT standoff before the suspect was arrested without injury. Neighbors witnessed the afternoon attack, leading police to recover a machete and a deceased canine at the scene.



A man accused of beheading a dog on the front porch of his Fulton County home on Wednesday has been arrested after an hours-long SWAT standoff.

What we know:

Jalen Wade was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, felony obstruction, and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

According to the Fulton County Police Department, Wade was taken into custody around 8:30 p.m. after he spent hours barricaded inside a back room of his home, located on Illinois Avenue, near the intersection of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard.

Fulton County Police vehicles line a residential street during a SWAT standoff following an alleged animal beheading on Illinois Avenue on Feb. 11, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Neighbors called 911 around 2:30 p.m. after witnessing the beheading on his front porch. When officers arrived, they found a dead dog outside with a machete lying nearby.

When Wade refused to come to the door, investigators obtained a search warrant. Attempts to serve that warrant failed, prompting the SWAT team to be called in to assist.

After a three-hour standoff, SWAT units successfully took Wade into custody.

Police reported no injuries during the arrest.

What we don't know:

Fulton County Police have not released information regarding a possible motive for the attack or if Wade has a history of mental health concerns or prior animal cruelty complaints.

Authorities have not confirmed whether the dog belonged to Wade or if it was a neighbor’s pet or a stray.

Although Wade faces two counts of firearm possession during the commission of a felony, police have not specified if shots were fired or if the weapons were used to threaten neighbors or responding officers.

It is unknown if police had been called to the Illinois Avenue residence for domestic or noise complaints prior to Wednesday.