Troup County woman accused of shooting husband arrested in Alabama

A Troup County woman accused of shooting her husband in the head at their home has been taken into custody in Alabama. Co-workers found 47-year-old Dawendall White at his home on Chipley Mountville Road earlier this week when he didn't show up for work. Officails say the victim's wife, Tracy Lynn White, was arrested last month on aggravated assault/family violence charges.



Deputies in Alabama have arrested a Troup County woman accused of shooting her husband in the head at their home.

Authorities say 47-year-old Dawendall White has been fighting for his life at Grady Memorial Hospital after the Aug. 11 shooting.

Shooting of Dawendell White

The backstory:

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the Mountville community, near the Meriwether County line, after a 911 call reported a man injured in a fall.

When deputies got to the home, they found Dawendell White lying on the floor.

Co-workers discovered White after he failed to show up for work, prompting them to check on him at his home.

"When they got there and they found him unresponsive, they thought maybe somebody entered the home or left and shut the door or something like that," Lt. Stewart Smith of the Troup County Sheriff’s Office told FOX 5's Doug Evans on Wednesday. "So that was kind of their first clear that something was not normal at the house."

While investigators said the call came in as a fall, an X-ray confirmed that someone had shot him in the head.

What we know:

On Thursday morning, authorities said White's wife, 48-year-old Tracy Lynn White, was arrested in Lee County, Alabama, in connection with the shooting.

White is charged with criminal attempt to commit murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

According to deputies, White had previously been arrested in July on charges of aggravated assault/family violence. Because of those allegations, they also charged her with aggravated stalking.

What's next:

Tracy Lynn White remains in custody in Lee County awaiting extradition back to Georgia.