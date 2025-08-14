Douglas County man once charged in Sweet 16 shooting back in court

The Brief Chance McDowell, previously charged in a 2022 Sweet 16 party shooting that left two teens dead, is facing new gun, drug, and gang-related charges in Douglas County. Investigators say they found mushroom-infused chocolate bars, 20.3 grams of marijuana in a Mason jar, and a firearm in McDowell’s possession. Prosecutors allege the case is linked to street gang activity, and it has been bound over to Superior Court for further proceedings.



A Douglas County man once charged in a deadly Sweet 16 party shooting is back in trouble with the law.

What we know:

Twenty-year-old Chance McDowell, who previously faced murder charges in the 2022 deaths of Samuel Hill and Asian Hill before pleading guilty to a lesser obstruction charge, appeared in magistrate court Thursday to face new allegations.

Investigators say they found mushroom-infused chocolate bars, 20.3 grams of marijuana packaged inside a Mason jar, and a firearm in McDowell’s possession. Prosecutors also allege the case is connected to street gang activity, leading to an additional gang-related charge.

McDowell’s case has been bound over to Superior Court. He had received time served in the earlier case after the murder charges were dropped, but prosecutors say this latest arrest could carry serious consequences.

What's next:

Authorities say they will continue to investigate the possible gang ties.