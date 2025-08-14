Teens killed during sweet 16 birthday party to be honored in Douglas County

article

The Brief Two Douglas County roadways will be named in memory of teenagers Samuel Micah Moon and Aj’anaye Hill, who were killed during a 2023 Sweet 16 gathering. The dedications were led by Douglas County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Dr. Romona Jackson Jones and supported by State Sen. Donzella James, with legislation passed unanimously and signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp. A private motorcade will escort attendees to the unveiling locations, followed by a program with reflections and remarks from community leaders.



Two state roadways in Douglas County will soon bear the names of teenagers killed during a 2023 Sweet 16 gathering.

What we know:

On Monday, Aug. 18, memorial signage will be unveiled at two intersections: the I-20 and State Route 92 interchange will be named the Samuel Micah Moon Memorial Exchange, and the U.S. 78 and Campbellton Street interchange will be named the Aj’anaye Hill Memorial Exchange.

The dedications were led by Douglas County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Dr. Romona Jackson Jones and supported by State Sen. Donzella James, who sponsored legislation authorizing the honor. Senate Resolutions 265 and 267 passed unanimously in both chambers of the Georgia General Assembly, later consolidated into House Resolution 7 and signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp on May 14.

What they're saying:

"We are deeply honored to pay homage to these innocent young people whose lives were cut short by an act of senseless violence," James said. "While we cannot bring them back, we can ensure their names and memories live on. This dedication serves as a lasting reminder that Douglas County stands united against violence."

"This roadway dedication is not only a tribute to Samuel and Aj’anaye, but also a call to action," Jackson Jones said. "We must continue working together as a community to create a safer, more hopeful future for all of our children."

What's next:

A private motorcade, escorted by Douglas County sheriff’s deputies, will depart from the Woodie Fite Senior Center in Douglasville at 2 p.m. to the unveiling locations.

It will return to Woodie Fite for a 3:30 p.m. program featuring reflections from the victims’ mothers and remarks from local government, judicial, and school system leaders.