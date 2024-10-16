Three more men convicted in deadly Douglasville Sweet 16 shooting

article

The Brief Timothy Coleman, Kingston Cottman and Tahkel Beverly-Smart are the latest suspects to be convicted in a "gang-related" Sweet 16 shooting in Douglasville. Investigators believe a social media comment about a gang member's suicide is what led to the shooting. Prior associates of the defendants entered guilty pleas while the convicted await sentencing.



Three more men have been found guilty in the tragic shooting at a Douglasville Sweet 16 party in 2023.

On Wednesday, a Douglasville jury found 20-year-old Timothy Coleman and 18-year-old Kingston Cottman guilty of aggravated assault, violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of an illegal weapon.

Tahkel Beverly-Smart, 23, was only found guilty of the street gang terrorism and prevention act. All three were acquitted of murder.

They are all expected to be sentenced on Nov. 14.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Kingston Cottman (Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

This verdict comes after a shooting on March 4, 2023, that resulted in the death of two teenagers and multiple injuries at a Sweet 16 birthday party.

Sweet 16 shooting in Douglasville kills 2 teens

On March 4, 2023, there were more than 100 people in attendance at a Sweet 16 on Sitka Drive in Douglasville. Eventually, the attendees were kicked out by the homeowners after discovering some of the teenagers were smoking marijuana.

Shortly after the attendees were told to leave, the gunfire started.

Samuel Moon, 15, and Aj’anaye Hill, 14, were shot and killed when a gunman opened fire on attendees at a sweet 16 party in Douglasville on March 5, 2023.

Two teens, 14-year-old Aj'anaye Hill and 15-year-old Samuel Moon, were killed. Several other teens were wounded. None of them were the intended target.

Investigators alleged the shooting was meant to be "a gang hit" from a well-known group in Cobb County called DBG.

What led to Douglasville Sweet 16 shooting?

Chief Superior Court Judge William "Beau" McClain presided over the trial where evidence pointed to a confrontation sparked by social media remarks about a fellow gang member's suicide.

While attacking the young man they believed made the comments, they began firing into the crowd of kids with automatic weapons.

Police uncovered Flock camera footage that linked Coleman and Beverly-Smart to the crime scene in a 2008 Lexus ES350. Cellphone data placed the other defendants in the area at the time of the incident.

Other suspects in Douglasville Sweet 16 shooting

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Michael Williams, charged in connection to a 2023 shooting at a Sweet 16 in Douglasville, appears in Douglas County courtroom on Aug. 16, 2024. (FOX 5)

Defendants Michael Williams, Noah Bradley and twin brothers Chase and Chance McDowell took plea deals for lesser charges earlier this year.

Williams was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole after 30 years, plus five years. Bradley was sentenced to 20 years, to serve five. The twins will be released after serving 12 months in confinement.