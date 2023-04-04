5th arrest made in Douglas County birthday party shooting that killed teens

article

A fifth arrest has been made in the mass shooting that killed two teens attending a birthday party in Douglasville in early March.

Tahkel Marquise Beverly-Smart, 21, of Dallas, Ga. was arrested Saturday.

Officials previously identified and arrested 17-year-old Kingston Cottman, 18-year-old Timothy Lamar Coleman Jr. and 17-year-old twins, Chase Terrence McDowell and Chance Terrell McDowell. The four were charged with mass murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Chance Terrell McDowell (Douglas County Sheriff's Office).

Beverly-Smart, the oldest arrested suspect to date in the Sweet 16 killing, was taken into custody at the Villas at West Ridge Apartments on Lee Road in Lithia Springs. He was denied bond and is facing 80 counts related to the incident.

FOX 5 first reported that a sweet 16 birthday party was being held along Sitka Drive with well over a hundred teens in attendance. Eventually attendees were kicked out by the homeowners after discovering some of the teenagers were smoking marijuana. Shortly after the attendees were told to leave, the gunfire started.

Samuel Moon, 15, and Aj’anaye Hill, 14, were shot and killed when a gunman opened fire on attendees at a sweet 16 party in Douglasville on March 5, 2023.

The shooting claimed the lives of 15-year-old Samuel Moon and 14-year-old Aj'anaye Hill. Several other teens were injured.

Sheriff Tim Pounds said this investigation is still very active and anticipates even more arrests to be made.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.