Sheriff offers $40K reward in Douglasville birthday party shooting that killed teens

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has doubled the reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of a person or persons responsible for a mass shooting in Douglasville that killed two teens attending a birthday party. Investigators are now offering $40,000.

Samuel Moon, 15, and Aj’anaye Hill, 14, were identified as the victims shot and killed on Mar. 4 when a gunman opened fire on the partygoers. Seven other juveniles, ages 14 to 19, were injured in the shooting that night.

FOX 5 spoke with the Douglasville mother who was throwing the party on Sitka Drive that night for her daughter's birthday. She said it was a Sweet 16 with well over a hundred teenagers invited.

Deputies said dozens of kids filled the street as they arrived at the scene. (Credit: Douglas County Sheriff' Office) (Supplied)

Chrystal Walker-Cherry told FOX 5 she believed the shooter, or shooters, were not on her list because they waited in a car further up the road.

"He wasn’t invited to this party," she said. "They weren’t invited, so they didn’t know the address. They just camped out and waited on the children to leave the party."

The sheriff announced a $40,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. (Credit: Douglas County Sheriff's Office) (Supplied)

Any witnesses that have not yet interviewed with investigators are asked to come forward immediately to help identify any possible suspects. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office investigator can be reached at 770-920-7139.