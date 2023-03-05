2 dead, 6 injured in shooting at Douglas County house party

article

Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting at a crowded house party in Douglas County overnight.

Authorities with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office tell FOX 5 that the shooting happened late Saturday night after a confrontation at the party, which was taking place at a home on Sitka Drive.

At the time of the shooting, officials say well over a hundred teenagers were attending the party.

Investigators say the suspects involved in the shooting killed two people and injured six others. The status of the injured victims is unknown at this time.

Investigators worked through the night to gather evidence and are still at the scene, but officials tell FOX 5 that "information is very limited at this time."

Deputies have not released the identities of the victims or any possible suspects.

If you have any information about the shooting, investigators are asking you to contact the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at 770-920-4916.