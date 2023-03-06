Teens killed in mass shooting at Douglasville house party identified

Two teenagers murdered at a Sweet 16 birthday party in Douglas County were identified by the county's sheriff during a press conference Monday afternoon. Officials have called it a mass shooting.

Samuel Moon, 15, and Aj’anaye Hill, 14, were shot and killed Saturday night when a gunman opened fire on attendees.

The sheriff said Moon was a sophomore studying at Lithia Springs High School. Hill was a freshman at Douglas County High School.

Samuel Moon,15. Aj’anaye Hill, 14. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

At first, it was reported that just six other teens were injured during the shooting. In Monday's press conference, officials said they believe another person was shot, bringing the total hit to nine. Dozens of other kids were found frantic in the street when deputies arrived at the scene that night. Even more ran away.

Deputies said dozens of kids filled the street as they arrived at the scene. (Credit: Douglas County Sheriff' Office) (Supplied)

The sheriff released dashcam footage showing the kids were asked to lay down on the ground while officials worked to secure the scene.

Investigators are still looking for whoever pulled the trigger. The sheriff announced a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.