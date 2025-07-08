Atlanta Public Schools extends superintendent's contract through 2028

article

The Brief Atlanta Public Schools has extended Superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson’s contract through July 2028 following a unanimous vote by the Board of Education. Since taking office in 2024, Johnson has implemented a "Back to Basics" approach and helped close a $100 million budget deficit. The district has launched a new strategic plan focused on academic achievement, higher teacher pay, expanded Pre-K access, and long-term community impact.



The Atlanta Board of Education voted unanimously on Monday to extend Superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson’s contract by one year, securing his leadership through July 6, 2028.

What we know:

The decision came during a Special Called Meeting held July 7.

Since taking office, Johnson has championed a "Back to Basics" initiative that emphasizes effective school leadership, whole-child development, and a streamlined curriculum aligned with state testing standards, according to the school district.

The district also adopted a new literacy curriculum rooted in the science of reading and expanded teacher training to improve classroom instruction.

Key milestones under his leadership include:

Launching the 2025–2030 Strategic Planning Process, focused on long-term student success.

Closing a $100 million budget deficit through central office cuts and increased school-based investments.

Setting bold goals such as raising average teacher salaries to $100,000 and expanding access to high-quality Pre-K.

Increasing focus on literacy, math, college readiness, and using school facilities for broader community benefit.

RELATED STORIES

What they're saying:

Vice Chair Jennifer McDonald praised Johnson’s data-driven approach and early signs of district transformation.

"Over the past year, Dr. Johnson has taken bold, data-driven action steps—restructuring for instructional coherence, adopting a high-quality curriculum, and expanding access to advanced coursework," McDonald said. "He has authentically engaged stakeholders, worked to rebuild trust, and prioritized schools through strategic budget cuts."

In a statement, Johnson expressed gratitude for the Board’s continued trust and outlined his commitment to both innovation and fundamentals.

"It is a privilege to serve Atlanta's Public Schools' students, families, and staff," he said. "We will remain focused on getting back to the basics and improving student achievement while positioning our students to thrive after graduation. Atlanta and its public schools have a history of doing big things. The time is now—let’s get to work."

What's next:

The Board said it looks forward to building on the momentum established during Johnson’s first year and to continuing its push for academic excellence districtwide.