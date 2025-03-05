Atlanta Public Schools superintendent plans to boost reading scores, pay

The Brief Dr. Bryan Johnson, the new Atlanta Public Schools superintendent, focused his first 100 days on gathering feedback from parents and teachers. Only 36% of students read at a third-grade level during last year’s Georgia Milestones exam, a statistic he aims to improve. Johnson plans to raise teacher salaries, making APS one of the first Southeast districts to offer an average salary of $100,000.



Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson is outlining his vision for the future of APS.

What they're saying:

Dr. Johnson says he spent his first 100 days in office listening to parents and teachers about ways to improve student performance, particularly in math and reading. One of his top priorities is addressing low literacy rates, which he sees as a fundamental issue for student success.

By the numbers:

Currently, only 36% of APS students read at a third-grade level, according to last year’s Georgia Milestones exam results. Johnson acknowledges this as a major concern and is implementing strategies to change it.

"We must invest in and continue [efforts that] prepare our students to succeed," Johnson said. "Literacy is a civil right... and we must build a solid foundation for every APS student."

Big picture view:

Beyond academic achievement, recruiting and retaining top teachers is another key part of Johnson’s plan. He hopes to make APS a more competitive district by offering an average teacher salary of $100,000, a move that would make APS one of the first districts in the Southeast to reach that pay level.

By improving teacher salaries and investing in student literacy, Johnson envisions a stronger future for Atlanta Public Schools, with more opportunities for students and a more sustainable workforce for educators.