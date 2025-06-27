Workers electrocuted on scaffold at NW Atlanta job site

article

A construction worker has been rushed to the hospital after officials say he was electrocuted at a job site in Atlanta on Friday morning.

Officials tell FOX 5 that the man suffered third-degree burns.

What we know:

The Atlanta Fire Department say that they were called to the 500 block of Lindsay Street NW at around 8 a.m.

According to officials, a worker was on a 35-foot scaffold that came into contact with live power lines.

FOX 5 cameras were rolling when medics placed the man in the ambulance. Officials say he is alert and breathing

A construction worker has been rushed to the hospital after he was electrocuted early Friday morning. (FOX 5)

.

The site has been evacuated while crews work at the scene.

What we don't know:

Officials have not shared the identity of the worker.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.