Workers electrocuted on scaffold at NW Atlanta job site
ATLANTA - A construction worker has been rushed to the hospital after officials say he was electrocuted at a job site in Atlanta on Friday morning.
Officials tell FOX 5 that the man suffered third-degree burns.
What we know:
The Atlanta Fire Department say that they were called to the 500 block of Lindsay Street NW at around 8 a.m.
According to officials, a worker was on a 35-foot scaffold that came into contact with live power lines.
FOX 5 cameras were rolling when medics placed the man in the ambulance. Officials say he is alert and breathing
A construction worker has been rushed to the hospital after he was electrocuted early Friday morning. (FOX 5)
.
The site has been evacuated while crews work at the scene.
What we don't know:
Officials have not shared the identity of the worker.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
The Source: Information for this story came from the Atlanta Fire Department.