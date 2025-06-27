Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Peachtree Road, police say

article

A pedestrian has died after a hit-and-run crash early Friday morning in Atlanta.

Police are now searching for the driver responsible for the deadly crash.

What we know:

Officials tell FOX 5 that the crash happened around 3:415 a.m. on the 2000 block of Peachtree Road.

FOX 5 cameras on the scene saw multiple Atlanta Police patrol cars blocking part of the road while crews worked to gather evidence.

According to officers, they arrived at the scene to find an injured man who died from his injuries before he could be transported to Grady Memorial Hsopital.

The APD's Accident Investigative is now leading the investigation.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released the identity of the victim or given a description of the vehicle believed to be connected with the case.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.