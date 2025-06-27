2 charged with murder in killing of man at Gwinnett County hotel, police say

article

Detectives have arrested two men accused of taking part in the deadly shooting of a man at a Gwinnett County hotel.

Officials say one of the arrests came less than a day after the shots rang out at the Horizon Inn & Suites on Dawson Boulevard.

What we know:

Gwinnett County officials say officers were dispatched to the hotel around 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday after receiving reports of a person shot.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found a man who had been shot in the chest.

The scene of the shooting on Dawson Boulevard. (Gwinnett County Police Department)

Medics rushed the victim to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries. He has since been identified as 29-year-old Norcross resident Andre Jones.

During the investigation, detectives found a woman who had been shot in the leg. Investigators say she was a bystander who was not connected to the altercation that led up to the violence.

Dig deeper:

Investigators say on June 25, detectives arrested 33-year-old Marietta resident Dametris Bush in DeKalb County.

Bush is now in custody at the Gwinnett County Jail charged with malice murder, felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The next day, members of the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Task Force arrested 28-year-old Stockbridge resident Jaharri Foster. Foster is charged with malice murder, felony murder, and two counts of aggravated assault.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the case, call Gwinnett County detectives at (770) 513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.