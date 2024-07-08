Atlanta Public Schools set to vote on next superintendent

Atlanta Public Schools will vote on a new superintendent on Monday morning. The school board is set to vote on the sole finalist for the job, Dr. Bryan Johnson. He would be taking over the role from the interim superintendent, Dr. Danielle Battle.

The school board has been working on the process of choosing the next district leader for the last several months. Over the last few weeks, Johnson has been going across the school district, talking to the community about his background and learning about the community's needs.

Dr. Johnson is the former superintendent of Hamilton County Schools in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He says his experience there will help him take on the job here. He also says he has been meeting with the school board over the last few months to learn about the priorities and needs in the city.

"The board's been very clear with guard rails and goals which we'll lean into, a lot of focus around literacy, a lot of focus around whole child social, emotional support for students," Johnson said during an interview on Good Day Atlanta.

The sole finalist for the position said he has learned about the community's priorities during recent town halls.

"I think equity is always a conversation for a district, an urban district, especially one like Atlanta - a very diverse school district, especially from the standpoint of needs. And we've taken that context in especially as we've gotten the opportunity to go across the community," he said.

Another priority for the finalist is literacy.

"Obviously, there's a great opportunity with literacy. There's a great opportunity to make sure that our children are readers, and they can't just read but speak and listen, and they can also write really well," he said.

Johnson says he wants to make sure when students graduate from Atlanta Public Schools, they have a path forward.

"We want to make sure that we don't just graduate students and I've said this multiple times. To have a high graduation rate is obviously a goal. That's a metric that people look at. But we want to make sure when students walk across the stage that they're actually prepared. And so for us, it's 'Do they have a certification - a credential? Do they have a set of skills that they're going to a two-year, a four-year? What's the next step for them in addition to just graduating?" Johnson said.

The School Board is set to vote at 10 a.m. on Monday.