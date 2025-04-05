'Hands Off!' protests against Trump, Musk hit Georgia

There are well over a thousand "Hands Off!" protests planned across the United States Saturday for demonstrators to rally against President Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

April 5 Hands Off! rally

What we know:

Organizers say the purpose of the demonstrations is to protest the Trump administration's efforts to downsize the government through Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), the implementation of new tariffs, and the impact it has had on human rights – including through mass deportation.

According to the Associated Press, more than 1,200 demonstrations were planned by over 150 groups in all 50 states, including Washington, D.C.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Demonstrators gather outside the Minnesota State Capitol during the nationwide "Hands Off!" protest against US President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in St. Paul, Minnesota, on April 5, 2025. (Photo by Tim Evans / AFP) (Photo by TIM EVANS/AFP via Getty Images)

Georgia Hands Off! 2025 protests

Local perspective:

Woodstock protest

FOX 5 Atlanta cameras captured demonstrators lining Main Street in Woodstock Saturday afternoon.

"I am here today to try to protect our democracy, our social security. Our country has become unrecognizable, and it's really unfortuante," a supporter who came from Canton told FOX 5 Atlanta. "We need to wake up before we are Russia. Unfortunately, Trump is a liar, and people are falling under his spell. He is not a king. We the people, we must speak out for our democracy and for our country."

Piedmont Park protest

Hundreds of people took over a street in Midtown during a protest that started at Oak Hill in Piedmont Park at 12:30 p.m., according to organizers.

Participants demanded Trump and Musk take their "hands off" healthcare, social security, civil rights and education.

The plan was to march to the Georgia State Capitol for a second rally that kicked off at 2:30 p.m.

Other Georgia Hands Off! protests

FOX 5 Atlanta viewers have also sent in images of a demonstration in Rome and Marietta.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Hands Off! protest signs seen in Rome, Georgia, on April 5, 2025.

There are reports of another protest underway in downtown Atlanta.

Hands Off! protest signs

Some of the protest signs seen at the Georgia demonstrations read:

"Only caring about your own rights is exactly how you lose them"

"Deport Elon He's Not Welcomed"

"Honk if you never drunk texted war plans"

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Hands Off! protest signs seen in Woodstock, Georgia, on April 5, 2025.

Some of the protest signs seen at the D.C. demonstration read:

"They're eating the checks! They're eating the balances!"

"Elon Musk is a terrible president"

"Mass non-compliance is the only way to end this!"

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Demonstrators gather on the National Mall for the nationwide "Hands Off!" protest against US President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in Washington, DC, on April 5, 2025. Thousands of people descended on Washington's National Mall and other cities across the United States in opposition to the policies of Donald Trump, in the largest protests since he returned to the presidency. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP) (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)