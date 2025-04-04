Buford family stuck in Thailand after deadly earthquake

The Brief 7.7 quake struck as father awaited emergency surgery Family from Buford stuck overseas with two young children Mother starts online fundraiser to bring them home



A metro Atlanta family is stuck overseas after a powerful earthquake hit Thailand as a father awaited life-saving surgery.

"I got a phone call from his wife saying that he was being rushed to the hospital for what they thought was a heart attack," said Sylvia Johnson, Buford resident and mother of Joshua Fekete. "As he was waiting for the surgery, the earthquake happened."

What we know:

The earthquake has killed more than 3,000 people across the region.

According to the World Health Organization, over 10,000 buildings have been damaged or destroyed.

Doctors in Thailand have since discharged Joshua Fekete, 36, but have not cleared him for travel. His mother, Sylvia Johnson, says she hopes he, his wife, and their two children—ages four and eight—can return to Georgia within ten days.

"My first inkling was to go over there, and I found that quickly that wouldn't be the best thing," Johnson said. "I've been still going to work and trying to maintain. And I'm very nervous, as I get to admit I'm nervous. I want them home."

Timeline:

Fekete had recently arrived in Bangkok with his family for a teaching job when he was hospitalized for a blocked artery.

While waiting for surgery, the 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck, forcing evacuations—including at the hospital.

Fekete's mother said sepsis and complications to his appendix delayed things further.

She said he could be cleared for travel in as few as ten days, but now she needs the resources to make that happen.

What you can do:

Johnson has started an online fundraiser to help with immediate expenses and travel costs: https://www.gofundme.com/f/cyaezf-help-bring-my-family-home

"I just need the community to come together and pray, do what you can to help out," she said.