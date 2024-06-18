Sole finalist selected to be next Atlanta Public Schools superintendent

The Atlanta Board of Education will share the first look at who it is eyeing to be Atlanta Public Schools's next superintendent on Tuesday morning.

The board plans to announce its sole finalist for the role at an event starting at 9:30 a.m. in the Atlanta Board of Education Auditorium in the Alonzo A. Crim Center for Learning and Leadership.

While officials have not indicated who they've selected, the district said its finalist "has demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities, a deep understanding of educational challenges, and a visionary approach to meeting the needs of our diverse student population.

If approved, the finalist will replace interim Superintendent Dr. Danielle Battle, who is set to remain in the position until the end of the year.

Search for a new Atlanta Public Schools superintendent

Dr. Lisa Herring (left) transitioned from superintendent of Atlanta Public Schools to a consultant as Dr. Danielle Battle (right) moved into the interim superintendent role by the end of August 2023. (Atlanta Public Schools)

In June 2023, the board surprised many around the city when they announced they would not renew then-Superintendent Lisa Herring when her contract ended in 2024.

Herring, who had previously been superintendent of the Birmingham, Alabama, school district before she was hired in Atlanta in 2020, was herself surprised. She said in her own statement that board members had graded her work well, saying, "My desire to lead Atlanta with this work is still strong and present."

"In December of 2022, I received my last performance evaluation and satisfactory feedback with emphasis on the focus of additional engagement and stronger communications efforts," Herring said. "I have worked diligently to honor the work and expectations of our board and community."

Two months later, Herring announced that she would leave the position 10 months early and instead act as a consultant for the school system.

The board planned to have a superintendent in place by July 1 with Battle, a principal and associate superintendent, remaining in the position until that time. In April, the board announced that it was extending the search process as well as Battle's time in the position until December.

What is APS looking for in a new superintendent?

The right fit will have to manage all the moving parts that make up the massive A.P.S. system - and its $1.7 billion budget.

"As a whole, we’re looking for a superintendent that’s focused on literacy and equity," board chair Erika Mitchell told FOX 5's Rob Dirienzo in May. " A chief communicator that knows our city and moving pieces because we have a lot going on in Atlanta."

The board has previously said it is committed to a "deliberate, transparent, and inclusive search process."

"We want to be able to really thoroughly look at these candidates and not just go down a list," she said. "We look at every piece of information that we receive."

The 50,000-student Atlanta district is Georgia’s sixth-largest school system and confronts the same inequalities as the city does. Less than half of the city’s population is Black, compared to 72% of public school students in Atlanta. And while overall income levels in the city are higher than in Georgia as a whole, so are poverty levels, reflected in a school system where nearly three-quarters of children qualify for free or reduced-priced meals.