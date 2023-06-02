School board will not renew Atlanta Public Schools superintendent contract

article

Atlanta Public Schools announced Friday that it will not renew its contract with current superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring.

Herring was hired in May 2020 to replace Meria Carstarphen.

In a news release, APS stated the school board came to the decision to end Herring's tenure on June 30, 2024.

Herring released a statement saying, "In December of 2022, I received my last performance evaluation and satisfactory feedback with emphasis on the focus of additional engagement and stronger communications efforts. I have worked diligently to honor the work and expectations of our board and community. "

She also mentioned the challenges the district has faced since taking over as superintendent.

"These recent years have been marked with incredible moments punctuated by the COVID-19 pandemic that challenged me as a leader, our educators and our scholars alike. Yet, these moments also highlighted our collective resilience, innovation, ingenuity, perseverance and strength that remain a hallmark of our district's 150-year legacy."

Prior to coming to Atlanta, Herring served as superintendent for schools in Birmingham, Alabama.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates. If you have photos or video, email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.