APS superintendent search: Advisory panel named to aid in selection

Atlanta Public Schools has given their timeline for permanently filling the superintendent’s post following the early dismissal of Dr. Lisa Herring as the city’s top educator, which was announced just before the start of the 2023-24 school year.

The Atlanta Board of Education announced on Tuesday a deadline of July 1 to name a permanent replacement. That decision was made during a meeting on Feb. 26 where potential candidates were discussed along with the formation of a community panel to advise in the selection process.

The names of the community panel members were also released Tuesday. The panel, chosen for their deep commitment to the APS community and insightful understanding of educational leadership's impact, includes a diverse group of PTA members, parents, teachers, staff, community leaders, alumni, business figures, clergy, and more. Panelists are expected to meet with the finalist candidates for the post.

The appointed panelists are Alfred Garner, Arthur Carson, DaMicha Luster, Dawn Brocklington-Shaw, DeMar Goodman, Elizabeth Wickland, Jennifer Saunders, Jon Balch, Kate Carter, Kim Dukes, Kacey Venning, Kenny Hill, Marc Hardy, Margaret McKenzie, Matt Westmoreland, Milton Little, Omar Ali, Shelly Goodrum, Sierra Pape, and Susanna Roberts, with alternates Alicia Di Criscio, De'Andre McPhail, Iridian Ramos, Kamau Bobb, Nathaniel Smith, Stephanie Flowers, and Terriyln Rivers-Cannon.

All panel members are required to sign a non-disclosure agreement, promising not to divulge any details about the candidates to the public.

Board Chair Erika Mitchell says she is satisfied with the caliber of the candidates and the dedication of the community panel involved in advising the board.

The board decided in August 2023 not to renew Dr. Herring’s contract, which was to run until the end of June 2024 and named Dr. Danielle Battle as interim superintendent of APS.