Smyrna residents demand safety, action after train derailment

The Brief Some Smyrna residents who formed a group called "Quiet the Train" are concerned about noise, track maintenance, and safety, especially after the May 9 train derailment near their neighborhood. CSX Transportation says the cause of the derailment is still under investigation, but they've determined there were no issues with the track itself. CSX hopes to have the derailment site cleaned up by the middle of next week.



After a train derailed near a Smyrna neighborhood, more residents, part of a group called "Quiet the Train", are raising concerns about maintenance, noise levels and safety.

What they're saying:

"As somebody who is directly impacted by this, I want to make sure that I don't have to buy a new house because a train came through my wall," Mark Crowley said.

Crowley is part of a group of residents who've spoken out about issues around the train going through their neighborhood for years.

The group started focusing on noise issues, but has since expanded to speed, track maintenance, and safety.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Train derails near Smyrna neighborhood.

"When they go at the speeds they're supposed to go at, and when they maintain their equipment the way they're supposed to per their rules, it's tolerable. It's fine," Crowley said. "But when it comes screeching in at 110 decibles, and it's ear-splitting, and my bed is shaking, they really are running into problems."

"We'd like to see step-up with their maintenance of the rail cars and the tracks," Richard Shannon, who started the group, added.

The other side:

CSX sent the following statement to FOX 5 Atlanta in response:

"At CSX, safety is our highest priority. We are committed to being good neighbors and strive to limit the impact of our operations on communities we serve. CSX complies with all railroad noise emissions standards set by the Federal Railroad Administration. Throughout our network, we have taken steps to minimize noise and vibrational impacts from our train operations through the installation of Continuous Welded Rail (CWR) and follow all regulatory guidelines to reduce our impact on surrounding communities."

Georgia Rep. Gabriel Sanchez, who lives close to the derailment site, echoed his neighbors' concerns.

"Now with this, it just proves there are issues they are not addressing," he said. "We've been talking to these people for years, and they need to listen to the community and stop putting profit over people."