Wanted man holds baby hostage after hitting police car, leading chase

article

The Brief On May 16, Hogansville police responded to a dispute with possible shots fired. Early the next morning, they were called to the same area where a suspect struck a police car and fled, leading to a pursuit and crash; the suspect, identified as Jarmmal Cox, was tracked to a residence where he allegedly took an infant hostage. SWAT teams ensured the infant's safety, but Cox escaped before they could gain entry.



Hogansville police are searching for a man accused of hitting a police car, leading a chase and holding a baby hostage.

What we know:

The police were first called to the 500 block of Lawrenceville Street at around 11 p.m. Friday night to investigate a shooting. When they arrived, they saw a man running away. They recovered a gun and drugs from the crime scene.

At around 1:50 a.m., they were called back to the area to investigate a "disturbance."

This time, they found a man in a Jeep, later identified as 30-year-old Jarmmal Cox. They said Cox tried to escape, hitting a patrol car in the scramble.

He managed to get away, leading a brief chase before he crashed the car near Dickinson Street and Green Avenue. From there, he got out on foot and found his way into a home on Lawrence Street.

Police received information that Cox may have armed himself and taken an infant hostage, so they recruited the help of SWAT teams from the Coweta County Sheriff's Office and Fulton County Police Department.

The officers tried several times to negotiate peacefully before swarming in. The baby was found safe inside, but Cox was nowhere to be found.

There are now warrants out for his arrest for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, fleeing and eluding. More charges could be on the way from other jurisdictions.

What we don't know:

It's not clear whether police believe Cox to be the man who ran away from the initial shooting investigation.

What's next:

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information about Jarmmal Cox is encouraged to give the Hogansville Police Department a call at 706-637-6648.