Atlanta Public Schools to replace Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring with interim by end of August

Atlanta Public Schools says it plans to replace current superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring with an interim superintendent by the end of the month.

It was announced in June that Dr. Herring’s contract would not be renewed, but she would stay on until June 2024.

This week, the district announced its plans to appoint Dr. Danielle Battle as interim superintendent of APS by the end of August, pending approval by the board on Aug. 7.

"We appreciate Dr. Herring for her leadership, vision and service to APS, especially during an unprecedented time that impacted us all. We look forward to working closely with her, in this new role, and with Dr. Battle to ensure a seamless transition as we continue our work to advance educational outcomes for our students," said ABOE Board Chair Eshé Collins.

Dr. Lisa Herring

Dr. Herring says she is proud to have fostered a deeper focus on additional engagement and stronger communications efforts.

"As a life-long champion for student success, I am exceedingly proud of the progress made in the classroom and across this school district during my tenure. The 150-year legacy of Atlanta Public Schools is one driven by excellence. I welcome working closely with Dr. Battle over the next few months to capitalize on the growth and gains achieved by our young scholars and to build upon our rich history of educational excellence," said Dr. Herring.

Dr. Herring is expected to transition by the end of the month to a consultant for the district to serve out through the end of 2023.

Who is APS interim superintendent Dr. Danielle Battle?

Dr. Danielle Battle has more than three decades of experience with 19 of those year devoted to Atlanta Public Schools for nearly two decades. During her tenure, she held a range of leadership roles before her retirement in June 2021.

Dr. Battle has served as a principal of Parkside Elementary and Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle School. She also served as associate superintendent and interim chief of schools and academics.

Dr. Danielle Battle

Prior to her arrival in Georgia, she spent 11 years as a teacher and principal in North Carolina.

"We are extremely thrilled to welcome our students back and launch another incredible school year. Our responsibility and obligation to our APS students, families and employees remain our top priorities and will be mirrored in the thoughtful and considerate selection of our next superintendent and throughout this time of transition. Dr. Battle will continue to advance the Board’s goals around literacy and numeracy proficiency, post-graduation preparedness, and college and career readiness. With strong roots in the community, we know Dr. Battle will collaborate well with administrators and staff, and effectively engage with all constituent groups during her time as our Interim Superintendent," Collins added.

Dr. Battle will serve as interim superintendent through July 2024.

A national search firm has been hired to help fill the post by then.