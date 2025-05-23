Cumming man going to prison after soliciting 'teen' for sex

article

The Brief The 64-year-old man from Cumming solicited an undercover officer from Gwinnett County. He sent a text to the undercover officer saying he wanted to molest her. The man arrived to meet the undercover officer with cash, guns, condoms and sex toys.



A Cumming man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after he was found guilty of soliciting a teen for sex.

What we know:

Peter Arne Moxness, 64, solicited an undercover Gwinnett County police officer who was posing as a 14-year-old girl online. Moxness continued to communicate with the undercover officer even after being told multiple times that she was allegedly 14 years old. Moxness made arrangements to pay for sexual acts and wanted to meet the undercover officer at a location in Gwinnett County.

He also sent the officer text messages that included, "I'm not a molester or child abuser… but I hope to molest you."

When he arrived at the arranged meetup spot, police officers discovered he had brought $400 in cash, two guns, condoms, sex toys, alcohol, lubricant and other items.

Moxness was convicted of trafficking persons for sexual servitude, criminal attempt to commit child molestation, computer pornography, obscene internet contact with a child, and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

What's next:

Moxness was sentenced to 35 years with the first 30 years in prison. He also must register as a sex offender for life.

What they're saying:

"We are grateful to the jury for these guilty verdicts," said Gwinnett District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson. "It is imperative that we remove child predators like this defendant from our communities. Our Special Victims Unit presented a compelling case to the jury to do just that."

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Nicole Eck and Kelli Diamond-Johnson and the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Special Victims Unit. The ADAs were assisted by SVU Investigator Damisi Gray and Victim Witness Advocate Rocio Pineda. The Gwinnett County Police Department was also invaluable in helping to close the case.