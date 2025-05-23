Memorial Day 2025: Busy travel season takes off at Atlanta airport

The Brief Friday is expected to be the busiest day for Memorial Day travelers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Airport officials say they have 63,000 team members working around the clock to get people through security and to their gates quickly, so their summer travel plans can kick off on the right note. Officials recommend arriving at the airport two to three hours early and having your plan for parking prepared in advance.



Memorial Day weekend travel is in full gear, and officials at the world's busiest airport in Atlanta say they're ready for the crowds.

Officials at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport say they expect more than 2.6 million passengers to head through the airport during the Memorial Day travel period, and Friday is projected to be the busiest day.

What we know:

The travel period began on Tuesday and runs through the Wednesday after Memorial Day.

This year is expected to be busier than last year's busy holiday period, with 143,000 more passengers anticipated during the same timeframe.

On Friday, more than 375,000 passengers are expected to fly out of or into the Atlanta airport - and officials say they are ready for any situation that could unfold.

Airport officials say they have 63,000 team members working around the clock to get people through security and to their gates quickly, so their summer travel plans can kick off on the right note.

What they're saying:

Traveler Mya Jackson is heading to Houston for the holidays and said the crowds were what she expected to see on Friday morning.

"It’s about right. It seems like how it usually is. In the morning it’s busy, but the afternoon is when it gets really busier" she said. "So that's why I fly in the morning time."

Her best advice? Come early and don't forget to set your alarm.

Travelers Anthony and Sylvia Patterson were heading out to celebrate a graduation. They said they always arrive hours early to make sure they're at their gate with time to spare.

What you can do:

To help travelers navigate the crowds, airport officials say you should plan ahead and be sure to arrive early. For domestic flights, passengers should arrive 2 to 3 hours before departure, and at least 3 hours early for international travel.

For travelers driving to the airport, officials say you should plan ahead for potential delays or slower-moving traffic while construction is underway at the South Terminal.

If you're planning to park at the airport, the construction of a new parking deck is underway, meaning that the traffic flow may be slightly different from what you may be used to. If it's been a minute since the last time you flew, you may be unaware that rates went up at the end of April.

Busy Atlanta Memorial Day traffic periods

Dig deeper:

While many metro Atlanta residents are flying the friendly skies, many are also hitting the roads.

AAA says the key to avoiding terrible traffic slowdowns is to leave early.

The worst times to travel are between noon and 8 p.m. on Friday, from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, and between 1 and 5 p.m. on Sunday.

For Memorial Day, avoid 4 to 7 p.m., the travel agency says.