Atlanta's airport ranked 9th most stressful in the U.S.
ATLANTA - As millions prepare to pass through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport for Memorial Day weekend, a new study has ranked it among the most stressful airports in the country.
What we know:
The study, conducted by a U.K.-based research firm, analyzed more than 380 U.S. airports using five key stress indicators: average departure and arrival delays, flight cancellation rates, Google user ratings, and passenger volume, according to NationalWorld.com.
Hartsfield-Jackson came in at No. 9 on the list. Researchers cited the airport's consistently high passenger volume as the primary driver of stress, especially during peak travel periods like Memorial Day.
What they're saying:
Despite the ranking, the study noted that Atlanta’s delay times are significantly lower than many regional airports that placed higher on the list, including Aspen/Pitkin County Airport in Colorado, which took the No. 1 spot.
With record travel numbers expected over the holiday weekend, airport officials are encouraging travelers to arrive early and prepare for heavy crowds.