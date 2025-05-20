Atlanta's airport ranked 9th most stressful in the U.S.

article

The Brief Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport ranked 9th most stressful in the U.S., mainly due to its consistently high passenger volume. The ranking comes from a U.K. study that analyzed over 380 airports based on delays, cancellations, user reviews, and crowd levels. Despite the stress ranking, Atlanta’s delay times remain lower than many regional airports, including Aspen/Pitkin County Airport, which ranked No. 1.



As millions prepare to pass through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport for Memorial Day weekend, a new study has ranked it among the most stressful airports in the country.

What we know:

The study, conducted by a U.K.-based research firm, analyzed more than 380 U.S. airports using five key stress indicators: average departure and arrival delays, flight cancellation rates, Google user ratings, and passenger volume, according to NationalWorld.com.

Hartsfield-Jackson came in at No. 9 on the list. Researchers cited the airport's consistently high passenger volume as the primary driver of stress, especially during peak travel periods like Memorial Day.

What they're saying:

Despite the ranking, the study noted that Atlanta’s delay times are significantly lower than many regional airports that placed higher on the list, including Aspen/Pitkin County Airport in Colorado, which took the No. 1 spot.

With record travel numbers expected over the holiday weekend, airport officials are encouraging travelers to arrive early and prepare for heavy crowds.