Hartsfield-Jackson bracing for record Memorial Day travel surge

As the unofficial start of summer approaches, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is preparing for what could be one of its busiest travel periods ever.

What they're saying:

Airport officials estimate more than 2.6 million passengers will travel through the airport during the eight-day Memorial Day holiday period, which begins Tuesday and runs through the Wednesday after Memorial Day.

Leaders at the world’s busiest airport say Friday is expected to be the peak travel day, with more than 375,000 passengers anticipated. Many travelers will either begin or end their journey in Atlanta, or connect through the airport.

This travel spike comes just one month after the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) recorded its busiest day ever at Hartsfield-Jackson, hinting at a packed summer travel season ahead. Nationally, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) predicts Thursday will be the busiest air travel day since 2019, with nearly 54,000 flights scheduled across the U.S.

Watch full press conference below

What you can do:

To help travelers navigate the crowds, TSA officials are urging people to plan ahead and arrive early. For domestic flights, passengers should arrive 2.5 to 3 hours before departure, and at least 3 hours early for international travel.

TSA representatives say they are fully staffed and ready to handle the volume. Their goal is to keep main checkpoint wait times under 30 minutes for general screening and under 10 minutes for TSA PreCheck passengers—standards they say they meet 95% of the time. Still, they warn that lines can grow quickly, especially during morning rushes, and encourage passengers to pack patience along with their luggage.

In addition to airport precautions, drivers should also be aware that Georgia State Patrol and local police will be out in force enforcing seat belt laws as part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s "Click It or Ticket" campaign.