Man cited for death of mother bear in Pickens County community identified

article

The Brief Landy Sok was cited for illegally killing a female black bear outside his home, claiming he shot to scare it off and did not intend to kill it. The investigation revealed Sok had texted a local public safety officer asking if he could shoot the bear, but he did not contact public safety for assistance as advised. Sok was issued a citation for violating laws prohibiting the taking of a bear out of season or without a permit, and the case is proceeding with prosecution.



The Georgia Department of Natural Resources has released the incident report detailing the killing of a black bear in the Bent Tree community in Pickens County.

Landy Sok, 35, was cited for illegally killing a female black bear after a series of encounters outside his home along Oglethorpe Mountain Road.

What we know:

According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Sok shot the bear from a side window of his home using a .22-caliber pistol on May 15. Sok told investigators he aimed for the bear's hindquarters to scare it off and did not intend to kill it.

The following day, the director of Bent Tree Public Safety contacted state bear biologist Adam Hammond to report the dead bear, which was found about 60 to 65 yards from Sok’s residence with two cubs lying on top of her. The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Wildlife Resources Division responded to the scene.

DNR Game Wardens Hunter Rush and Travis Shrader investigated and documented the incident, including body camera footage, photographs, and statements from Sok. No bullet wound was visible on the bear’s body, but officials observed blood from the animal’s nose and mouth, indicating internal injuries consistent with a gunshot.

The two bear cubs, whose condition was not detailed in the report, were observed at the scene and are presumed to have survived the incident.

What they're saying:

"I feared for my life," Sok told the game warden who responded to the call, according to the report. He told officers the bear had approached his porch multiple times that day, pawing at the glass front door during one incident while his dogs barked inside. He added that he had seen the bear three times on May 15 and that it did not respond to yelling or a car alarm before returning late that night.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

Sok acknowledged he did not report the shooting, believing the small caliber weapon wouldn't have killed the animal. He said he didn’t see the cubs at the time and would not have fired if he had.

"I explained to Mr. Landy that the bear was on his porch because it smelled the food odor," Game Warden Rush wrote, noting Landy had a food bowl on the porch for his cat. "Bears are opportunistic feeders… they are like big raccoons."

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources says this photo shows things would lure unintentionally lure a black bear to a property in the Bent Tree community in Pickens County.

The investigation revealed Sok had exchanged text messages with a local public safety officer earlier that evening. In one message, Sok asked, "Can I shoot him?" and attached a video of the bear on his porch. The officer responded, "You can’t shoot him, but you can call public safety to scare him away." Investigators determined Sok never contacted public safety for assistance that night.

What's next:

On May 20, Sok was issued a citation for violating a Georgia law, which prohibits taking a bear out of season or without a permit. The charge is a criminal violation that requires a court appearance.

According to officials, the case was reviewed by Assistant District Attorney Jefferson Adams and forwarded to Pickens County District Attorney Frank Wood's office. A criminal investigator confirmed that prosecution would proceed.

What you can do:

The Georgia DNR continues to emphasize that feeding wildlife, even unintentionally, can lead to dangerous situations.

SEE ALSO: