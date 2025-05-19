Mother bear killing in Pickens County sparks investigation, community outcry

The Brief A mother black bear was fatally shot near a Bent Tree home Friday, prompting outrage and an investigation by the Georgia DNR and local officials. Her two cubs have since been seen wandering alone in the area, with wildlife officials hoping they’ll be adopted by another mother bear. Georgia law prohibits killing a mother bear with cubs and violators face steep fines, possible jail time, and equipment forfeiture.



Tensions are running high in the Bent Tree community after a black bear with two young cubs was shot and killed near a resident’s home last week. The incident, which reportedly occurred Friday morning, has sparked concern and frustration among neighbors and wildlife advocates alike.

In a public safety alert sent to Bent Tree residents, officials confirmed the mother bear's death and said her body, which was found in the general area of Oglethorpe Mountain Road between Oglethorpe Mountain Trail and Oglethorpe Mountain Court, was collected by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) for further examination. According to the alert, the DNR advised that the best hope for the orphaned cubs was to give them time to possibly be adopted by another female bear in the area—a natural process considered more effective than human intervention, which often leads to failure.

Since the shooting, the cubs have been seen alone in the neighborhood, foraging without their mother. Residents have been asked to report sightings or any updates on the cubs' condition by contacting community officials via email or phone.

The DNR confirmed to FOX 5 Atlanta on Saturday that a black bear had been shot in Pickens County, but declined to provide further details due to an ongoing investigation. A Bent Tree resident shared videos with FOX 5 that show a mother bear and her cubs shortly before the fatal incident. It is believed to be the same bear that was killed.

Friends of the Bears, a wildlife advocacy group, pointed out that while it is legal to hunt bears during the fall hunting season, Georgia law prohibits the killing of a mother bear accompanied by cubs or of any bear weighing under 75 pounds. Violations of the law can result in misdemeanor charges of a high and aggravated nature, with fines up to $5,000 and up to 12 months of confinement.

Bent Tree community leaders have stated they are working with law enforcement to determine whether the shooting violated community regulations or state wildlife protections.

According to the DNR, black bears are generally non-aggressive, and no fatal bear attacks have ever been recorded in Georgia. Residents are reminded that bears are often drawn to food sources such as bird feeders, outdoor pet food, or unsecured trash, and that these items should be removed to deter unwanted bear encounters. Additionally, electric fences can be installed to deter wandering bears. While relocation is rarely effective, bears that pose a threat to human safety may be euthanized by officials as a last resort.

On Monday afternoon, DNR told FOX 5 Atlanta they are still investigating the incident and the cubs were last spotted on Sunday. They also said that if the cubs reappear, the Wildlife Resources Division and Law Enforcement Division are investigating the possibility of transporting them to an approved facility.