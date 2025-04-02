Bearly awake and already hungry: Georgia officials issue black bear warning

article

The Brief As black bears emerge from hibernation, Georgia wildlife officials urge residents to avoid turning their homes into "bear buffets" by securing food sources like grills, bird feeders, and pet food. Feeding bears can lead to dangerous behavior, reduce their natural fear of humans, and ultimately shorten their lifespans, according to the Department of Natural Resources. With Georgia's black bear population now around 4,100 after near extinction in the 1930s, officials stress BearWise practices to safely coexist with the state’s only native bear species.



As black bears begin emerging from hibernation across Georgia, state wildlife officials are urging residents to take precautions to avoid attracting them to homes and neighborhoods.

What they're saying:

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources says this is the time of year when bear sightings typically increase, as the animals wake from their winter slumber in search of food.

"As expected, bears are going to be hungry when they emerge from their wintering locations, and that means getting easy-to-obtain food as soon as possible," says Adam Hammond, WRD State Bear Biologist. "Don’t let your home become a bear buffet! Become familiar with the BearWise Basics to help keep bears away from homes and businesses, creating a healthier and safer living situation for everyone."

To help prevent unwanted bear encounters, officials are reminding residents to follow a few simple safety tips:

Never feed or approach a bear.

Do not leave pet food outdoors.

Remove bird feeders during peak bear activity season.

Clean and properly store barbecue grills after use.

Wildlife experts say that while black bears generally avoid humans, they are highly food-motivated and can be drawn into residential areas by smells from bird seed, grills, or unattended trash.

Why you should care:

Additionally, a fed bear loses its fear of humans. In essence, feeding bears "rewards" them for approaching people the same way a treat rewards a dog for coming on command. And although bears may seem cuddly, they can be very dangerous.

Also, be aware of these possible danger signs. A nervous black bear may clack its teeth together, moan, blow, huff or stomp the ground. A bear might also stand up to get a better look at what is bothering them. If they are highly agitated and afraid, they may bluff charge (run toward you and then stop before reaching you).

Truly predatory or aggressive black bears are extremely rare, but they can attack. If a black bear is approaching quietly with intention and it attacks, wildlife experts say to fight back.

Providing bears with food can also shorten their natural lifespan because they become dependent on food or become destructive in the search of food and are killed.

What you can do:

If you do spot a bear, officials recommend staying calm, keeping your distance, and reporting the sighting to the Georgia DNR.

The black bear is the only found in the state of Georgia. The species was nearly eradicated from Georgia in the 1930s dues to unregulated hunting, illegal harvest and large-scale habitat loss. Now, there are approximately 4,100 bears in the state.

Black bears may be legally taken during bear hunting season.