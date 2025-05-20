Arrest made in 2006 cold case murder of Coffee County woman

article

Nearly two decades after the killing of Doris Worrell inside a family-owned business in Coffee County, her husband has been arrested and charged in connection with the murder.

On May 20, law enforcement authorities arrested 58-year-old Jon Worrell in Maryville, Missouri. Worrell was taken into custody without incident around 11:15 a.m. Eastern time following a joint operation involving the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), and multiple Missouri law enforcement agencies.

Worrell faces charges of malice murder, felony murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and aggravated battery in connection to the death of his wife, Doris Worrell. Doris, 39 at the time, was found shot to death inside the couple’s business, Jon’s Sports Park, in Douglas on Sept. 20, 2006.

Doris Worrell. Photo provided by GBI

Sheriff Doyle W. Cole and a GBI special agent traveled to Missouri on Monday to assist with the arrest, which marks a major breakthrough in a cold case that has spanned 19 years. The investigation remained active over the years, with authorities following leads both domestically and abroad.

Worrell is currently awaiting an extradition hearing in Missouri to determine when he will be returned to Georgia to face the charges.

Jon Worrell arrest in Missouri. Photo provided by GBI.

The backstory:

According to reports, Jon claimed he had gone to the hardware store on the day of the murder and discovered his wife's body upon returning. Despite the fact that there were video cameras throughout the sports park, the shooting reportedly took place in an area that did not have surveillance coverage. An 18-year-old immigrant named Paola Yarberry from Venezuela, who was living with the couple at the time of the murder and helping care for their children, was seen on video in another section of the park at the time of the shooting. She was later deported, although officials suspected her of withholding crucial information about the murder.

As of 2016, Worrell was reportedly living in Costa Rica with Yarberry and his three children from his marriage to Doris. At this time, it is not known when he moved to Missouri and if Yarberry was with him at the time of his arrest. FOX 5 Atlanta is attempting to obtain that information.

What's next:

A news conference will be held on May 23 at 10:30 a.m. at the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office. Officials from the GBI, Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office are expected to share further details about the investigation and the arrest.