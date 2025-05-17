Woman charged with killing South Fulton officer in head-on crash

article

The Brief Santoria Latrice McLean has been formally charged with the death of South Fulton Capt. Helio Garcia. Garcia was killed in a head-on crash while on duty. McLean's charges include erratic driving and homicide by vehicle in the first degree.



The woman accused of killing South Fulton Police Department's 47-year-old Capt. Helio Garcia in a head-on collision has officially been charged.

What we know:

Santoria Latrice McLean, 31, of Atlanta, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol.

Her charges include:

Driving - Improper/Erratic Lane Change

Reckless Driving

Too Fast For Conditions/Prima Facie Speed

Driving- Homicide By Vehicle In 1st Degree - Felony

She's being held in the Fulton County Jail.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ The scene of the crash (FOX 5)

Lt. Helio Garcia killed in the line of duty

The backstory:

According to the authorities, Garcia was on duty and driving his patrol vehicle on April 15, 2025, when a driver veered into his lane.

Both Garcia and the other driver, identified as McLean, were rushed to a local hospital. Garcia did not survive his injuries.

Lt. Helio Garcia was killed in a head-on crash on April 15, 2025. (South Fulton Police Department)

Officials confirmed Garcia was a proud husband and father to two daughters and one son.

What we don't know:

Police have not confirmed why McLean veered into oncoming traffic, causing the crash. They did look into whether she was under the influence of the crash. Her charges notably do not include DUI.